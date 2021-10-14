FILE - Baylor head coach Dave Aranda looks to an official in the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Waco, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo. BYU coach Kalani Sitake said he has known Aranda for a long time, and that they have shared a lot of ideas and philosophies about coaching.Baylor and BYU meet in a matchup of 5-1 teams on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP, File)