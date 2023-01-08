Nyheim Hines returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills closed the regular season with a 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, New York.
Hines scored from 96 and 101 yards out to become the 11th player in NFL history with two kickoff return touchdowns in the same game.
With the victory, Buffalo (13-3) clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Patriots (8-9) were eliminated from postseason contention with their loss and Miami’s 11-6 win against the New York Jets.
The game was the first for the Bills since safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mac Jones connected with DeVante Parker for a 26-yard score with 11:37 left to play to pull New England within 28-23. But Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs for a 49-yard touchdown just under three minutes later for Buffalo.
Allen completed 19 of 31 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while Diggs hauled in seven receptions for 104 yards and a score.
Jones finished with 243 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on 26-for-40 passing. Parker had six catches for 79 yards and a pair of scores, and Rhamondre Stevenson had 54 yards on six carries to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
Dolphins 11, Jets 6
Jason Sanders made three field goals to help the host Miami Dolphins return to the playoffs and beat the New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The Dolphins (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and coupled with Buffalo’s win over the New England Patriots secured their first playoff berth since 2016.
The Jets (7-10), who were already eliminated entering Sunday’s game, lost six consecutive games to finish their season.
Sanders’ 50-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining put the Dolphins ahead 9-6.
The Jets had one last chance and tried multiple laterals on their final play. But one of those errant laterals ended up rolling through the end zone for a safety.
The Dolphins will now face those same Bills that they split with during the regular season next week at Buffalo at a date and time to be determined in the AFC Wild Card Game.
Jaguars 20, Titans 16
Josh Allen returned a fumble for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining and the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 by recording a 20-16 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida.
The victory gave the Jaguars (9-8) the AFC South title, while Tennessee (7-10) endured its seventh straight loss. Jacksonville, which has won five straight games, won the fourth division crown in franchise history.
Rayshawn Jenkins delivered the strip-sack on Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs and the ball went forward toward Allen, who scooped it up and raced 37 yards for the decisive touchdown.
Jacksonville stopped Tennessee on downs and took possession with 90 seconds left and ran out the clock. The Jaguars were a combined 4-29 the past two seasons before turning things around in the second half of this campaign.
Trevor Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown for Jacksonville. Christian Kirk had six receptions for 99 yards and one score. NFL tackles leader Foyesade Oluokun had 13 stops to raise his season count to 184 and also registered one of the team's four sacks.
Dobbs was 20-of-29 passing for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his second career start. Derrick Henry rushed for 109 yards on 30 carries and Chigoziem Okonkwo had a touchdown catch.
Vikings 29, Bears 13
Alexander Mattison ran for two touchdowns and Greg Joseph kicked three field goals to boost the visiting Minnesota Vikings to a 29-13 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday to remain in the hunt for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs in Chicago.
Minnesota, the NFC North champion, rebounded from last week’s lopsided loss at Green Bay, outgaining Chicago 482-259. The Vikings (13-4) entered the week seeded third in the conference.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went 17-for-20 passing for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first half before yielding to backup Nick Mullens to rest for the playoffs.
Chicago (3-14) closed the season on a 10-game losing streak, continuing the longest slide in the franchise’s 123 seasons. The Bears suffered 14 losses for the first time in their history after last losing as many as 13 games in 2016.
The NFL expanded the schedule to 17 games from 16 last season.
Steelers 28, Browns 14
Najee Harris rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 28-14 home win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Because of the Miami Dolphins’ win over the New York Jets, Pittsburgh (9-8) was still eliminated from playoff contention.
Kenny Pickett completed 13 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers, who won their final four games to avoid their first losing season under coach Mike Tomlin.
Deshaun Watson went 19-of-29 passing for 230 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Cleveland (7-10).
Pittsburgh drove 75 yards in 14 plays and took a 28-14 lead with 4:37 remaining following a 1-yard touchdown run by Derek Watt and a two-point conversion pass from Pickett to Diontae Johnson.
Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17
Rookie Desmond Ridder threw his first two career touchdown passes and Tyler Allgeier rushed for 135 yards as the Atlanta Falcons closed a disappointing season with a 30-17 victory against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Atlanta.
Atlanta (7-10) scored all of the second half’s 20 points to avoid a solo spot in last place in the NFC South.
The Buccaneers (8-9), who clinched the NFC South and a home playoff game a week earlier, were largely tuning up for the postseason. Tampa Bay had 222 yards of total offense.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for one touchdown on 13-for-17 passing for 84 yards in first-half action. Blaine Gabbert replaced Brady late in the first half. Gabbert ended up 6-for-8 for 29 yards and Kyle Trask was 3-for-9 for 23 yards.
Ridder, a rookie in his fourth NFL game, completed 19 of 30 passes for 224 yards without an interception. Allgeier had 24 carries.
Bengals 27, Ravens 16
Joe Burrow passed for 215 yards and one touchdown and the Cincinnati Bengals notched their eighth consecutive victory by dispatching the visiting Baltimore Ravens 27-16 on Sunday.
Joe Mixon rushed for a score and Ja’Marr Chase caught eight passes for 86 yards and a touchdown for Cincinnati (12-4). Rookie Joseph Ossai recovered a fumble in the end zone for his first NFL touchdown and Trey Hendrickson registered two sacks for the Bengals, who clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC.
Baltimore’s Anthony Brown was 19-of-44 passing for 286 yards and two interceptions in his first career NFL start. Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) was ruled out before kickoff while Lamar Jackson (knee) sat out for the fifth straight game.
Kenyan Drake rushed for a touchdown for the Ravens (10-7), who will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC. Isaiah Likely had eight receptions for 106 yards and Roquan Smith racked up 16 tackles as Baltimore lost for the third time in four games.
Cincinnati will host Baltimore again next weekend in the AFC wild-card round.
Burrow completed 25 of 42 passes for the Bengals.