All Times CDT

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 21, Carolina 19

Cincinnati 13, Atlanta 13

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 25, Detroit 7

Miami 28, Houston 3

Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 15

Indianapolis 24, Chicago 17

Tampa Bay 13, N.Y. Jets 6

Kansas City 38, Arizona 10

New England 21, Green Bay 17

Tennessee 24, Minnesota 16

San Francisco 21, Denver 20

Las Vegas 34, L.A. Rams 17

Seattle 22, Dallas 14

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 22, L.A. Chargers 17

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)

Saturday, Aug. 26

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

Buffalo at Chicago, noon

Cleveland at Kansas City, noon (NFL Network)

Seattle at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 5 p.m. (NFL Network)

Cincinnati at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m. (FOX-51)

L.A. Rams at Denver, 8 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m. (FOX)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed