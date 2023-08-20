All Times CDT
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Giants 21, Carolina 19
Cincinnati 13, Atlanta 13
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 25, Detroit 7
Miami 28, Houston 3
Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 15
Indianapolis 24, Chicago 17
Tampa Bay 13, N.Y. Jets 6
Kansas City 38, Arizona 10
New England 21, Green Bay 17
Tennessee 24, Minnesota 16
San Francisco 21, Denver 20
Las Vegas 34, L.A. Rams 17
Seattle 22, Dallas 14
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 22, L.A. Chargers 17
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Aug. 24
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. (NFL Network)
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. (Prime Video)
Friday, Aug. 25
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. (CBS)
New England at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m. (NFL Network)
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)
Saturday, Aug. 26
Arizona at Minnesota, noon
Buffalo at Chicago, noon
Cleveland at Kansas City, noon (NFL Network)
Seattle at Green Bay, noon
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 5 p.m. (NFL Network)
Cincinnati at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Miami at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m. (FOX-51)
L.A. Rams at Denver, 8 p.m. (NFL Network)
Sunday, Aug. 27
Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m. (FOX)