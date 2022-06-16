Texas was a big winner Thursday with FIFA's announcement of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, as both Dallas and Houston were among the 11 cities selected.
4:40 p.m. update: Eastern cities selected from the United States contingent were Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey.
4:35 p.m: Thursday was a huge day for soccer fans across East Texas, as both Dallas and Houston were named as host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be played at 16 sites across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Central cities selected from the United States contingent were Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta and Houston.
4:25 p.m.: Western cities selected from the United States contingent were Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
4:22 p.m.: Cities will be announced by region, beginning in the west. The three regions are West, Central and East.
4:10 p.m.: FIFA will shortly announce the cities selected as hosts for the 2026 World Cup.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is still months away, but soccer's governing body will announce at 4 p.m. today the host cities for the 2026 event, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Sixteen U.S. cities remain in the running, with anywhere from 10 to 12 expected to be chosen as host sites for the event. Close to home, experts suggest Dallas is all but certain to be chosen, with Houston considered a strong contender.
Here is a look at the cities involved, broken into three categories ranging from most to least likely:
MOST LIKELY
NEW YORK / NEW JERSEY: Games would be played at the stadium shared by the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets. Additionally, oddsmakers expect that this will likely be the site for the World Cup final. Population, transportation, facilities and infrastructure make this a near-certainty.
LOS ANGELES: Whether a game (or games) are played at the Rose Bowl or at the sparkling, new SoFi Stadium is uncertain, but it would be an upset of incredible magnitude if the West Coast's signature city isn't selected. Additionally, insiders suspect the opening match of the tournament would likely be played here.
DALLAS: Jerry Jones' palace is looked at as a sure-fire selection and possible host for one of the two tournament semifinals. The Dallas Cowboys' luxurious home is certain to appeal to FIFA executives.
ATLANTA: Major League Soccer's Atlanta United has taken the city by storm, averaging more than 40,000 fans per game at Mercedes Benz Stadium during the 2021 season. This city is also considered a favorite to host one of the two event semifinals.
ON THE BUBBLE
WASHINGTON D.C. / BALTIMORE: Both of these cities originally had their own bids, though they combined them after each received negative feedback -- particularly about FedEX Field, the home of the NFL's Washington Commanders. Games would be played at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, there would be ceremonial events held in the nation's capital.
PHILADELPHIA: With games being played around the nation's 250th anniversary, it would be a surprise if the nation's original capital were left out of the mix. Games would be played at the home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field. While in the running for a semifinal, it could serve as the host of one of the tournament's quarterfinals -- on July 4.
SAN FRANCISCO: One of just three West Coast bids, games would be played on a grass field at Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers. While the site is actually in Santa Clara, Calif., it is close to the region's airport and has all the infrastructure necessary to pull off a World Cup.
SEATTLE: Another city that has supported its MLS team in a big way, a Seattle bid would pair well regionally with the bids from San Francisco and Vancouver. Games would be played at Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.
HOUSTON: In the running thanks to the retractable roof on NRG Stadium, home to the NFL's Houston Texans. The city's infrastructure is a plus, and Houston is one of the few cities that could pair regionally with the cities in Mexico that will be chosen.
MIAMI: The home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins has hosted a wealth of big soccer events recently, including a match between Spanish rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid. Insiders expect one Florida city to be selected and Miami has a huge edge over Orlando in nearly every category FIFA will consider.
KASAS CITY: The only true Midwestern City, which could either help or hinder the bid. FIFA officials have discussed having games played in clusters, which could leave Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs on the outside looking in.
BOSTON: On the positive side, boasts previous World Cup hosting experience and a major player in the American soccer scene in New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. On the negative side, Foxboro's infrastructure is nowhere close to that of other cities on the list and weather could be a concern.
LONGSHOTS
NASHVILLE: Originally believed to be a serious contender, stadium questions have left this bid clinging to life. Plans called for games to be played at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. The Titans, though, are planning to build a new stadium, meaning a Nashville selection would rely on the successful construction of a stadium in time for the event.
DENVER: Playing at altitude is something officials have expressed concerns about, which has left Denver's bid in question. Games would be played at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the NFL's Denver Broncos.
ORLANDO: An Orlando choice would be an upset of the highest order. The combination of Miami being viewed as a near-lock and Camping World Stadium's lack of a roof (meaning games would be played in the summer Florida heat and at a time when thunderstorms are the norm) should be fatal to Orlando's bid.
CINCINNATI: Games would be played at Paul Brown Stadium, the home of the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. And while Cincinnati has shown great support for the U.S. Men's National Team, it was likely one of the first cities removed from consideration.