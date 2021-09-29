More than three years since his arrest, the trial of former East Texas nurse William George Davis on charges related to the deaths of four patients at a Tyler hospital began Tuesday. Here are five things to know about the case.
The charge and the plea
Davis, who has a Hallsville address according to jail records, has been indicted on charges of capital murder of multiple people, murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He entered a not guilty plea at the start of his trial in the 114th District Court.
Davis' nursing history
Davis worked for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler for five years and was fired Feb. 15, 2018, about a week after hospital officials shared their concerns with police. Before coming to the facility in Tyler, Davis worked for Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview from 2011 to 2013. Arrest affidavits show the offenses all occurred at Christus Trinity Mother Frances.
A death penalty case
If found guilty of capital murder, a person either faces the death penalty or life in prison. In 2020, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office announced it intends to seek the death penalty in Davis’ case.
What happened on Day 1?
Davis was called a serial killer during the first day of his trial on Tuesday by Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman. Davis’ attorney Phillip Hayes told the jury that Davis is charged just because he was at the hospital when these incidents occurred. Hayes said strokes are not uncommon in the ICU. He asked the jury to keep an open mind as they hear evidence during the next few days and weeks.
How long might the trial last?
Putman has said the presentation of evidence and witness testimony is expected to last four to six weeks.