When Specialist Cody Reel, of Whitehouse, returned home from deployment last Tuesday, the community rallied together to plan a surprise parade that would offer Reel the chance to meet his 6-month-old daughter for the very first time.
Reel is a member of the 820th Tactical installation Network Company 54th Signal Battalion in the US Army Reserves and his much-deserved return home comes after nine months of deployment in operation Inherent Resolve in the Country of Kuwait.
Unbeknownst to most of the family, a the community had organized a parade with the help of friends of the family, as well as local neighbors, to make this surprise homecoming an unforgettable, emotional reunion with a very special initial meeting.
Participants began to assemble in the parking lot of Roquemore's Hardware at 5229 State Highway 110 North in Whitehouse so Reel could be escorted home in style. The parade included several members of the East Texas biker community and the Whitehouse Fire Department, along with help from Whitehouse Police Department.
As the surprise reunion parade weaved its way through the streets of Whitehouse in mid-afternoon, a steady stream of motorcycles, cars, fire department trucks and town police vehicles streamed by the front of his house in a surprise show of support for the returning soldier who was seeing his daughter for the very first time in person.
Reel surprised his mother, Keri Sumner, who came outside to witness what was transpiring in front of her house. Reel hopped out of a parade vehicle, snuck around his driveway undetected and walked up to his mother from behind as she was watching the parade while holding his daughter, much to the surprise of everyone.
At this moment, Reel hugged both his mother and daughter and began his first meeting with his beautiful 6-month-old daughter, Skyler. Applause and cheers rang out through the street and parade ranks as Reel held his daughter for the first time.
“The looks on their faces just melted my heart," Reel said. "I’m all over the place, I’m just shaking, it was an emotional moment. I was so happy to see Skyler finally in person, I just couldn’t hold back the tears.”
Reel is now home, reunited with his family and he can hug his daughter as often as possible.