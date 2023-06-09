Before heading off to compete in college soccer, Chapel Hill's Shania Miller gets to play with and against area players one more time.
"What a great honor," said Miller, who was chosen to participate in the Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Soccer Game. "I am very humbled. I can't thank my family, my coaches and most of all God for the opportunity to play the sport I love with other players who have a love for the game."
Miller, who will play collegiately at Angelo State University, will first participate in the FCA All-Star Game on Saturday at Tyler Legacy High School. This the fourth year for the soccer all-star games.
The matches are set for 4:30 p.m. (boys) and 7 p.m. (girls). However, pending weather conditions, the contests may be moved to 3 p.m. or earlier, Robert Bardin, NETX FCA Director, said.
Miller will be playing on the Blue team, along with Tyler Legacy's Elizabeth Randall, whose twin sister, Caroline Randall, will be on the Red team.
The sisters being on different teams should make for a fun evening for the Randalls and their family.
Joining the Randalls from Tyler Legacy include: Ella Rose Embry, Conally Hooper and Hannah Smith on the Blue team; and Kyleigh D'Spain and Chloe Murlin on the Red team.
The Lady Raiders lead with seven all-stars, followed by Lindale (Kaydee Cox, Brooke Everest, Brooke Tweedell, Kaniyah Hill) and Whitehouse (Jennifer Gurrusquieta, Madison Hawkins, Raylee Rios, Gabrielle Thompson) with four each.
Bullard (Maddie Carlile, Maddi Cummings, Chloe Howard) and Grace Community (Meg Cowart, Lauren Etheredge, Ryle Ratliff) have three all-stars each.
Other schools represented on the Blue team are Kemp (Lezmailin Hernandez), Kilgore (Samantha Rodriguez), Paris (Jasmine Bates), Rockwall (Katie Balderas, Miranda Countryman) and Sabine (Peyton Childress).
Red team represented include Carthage (Zoe Spencer, Kipton Travis), Mesquite (Judith Lopez), Mesquite Horn (Yvette Cordova, Alexa Resendiz), Rockwall (Tanley Coykendall, Avery Shipman) and Van (Avery Green).
Kendra Lockett (Nacogdoches) and Chris Hemphill (Grace Community) are coaching the girls Blue team with Megan Coppedge (Mesquite Horn), Tiffany Cooksey (Bullard) and Cody Bray (Lindale) coaching the Red.
On the boys side, Tyler has five representatives — four from Tyler Legacy (Christian Baxter, Landon Bravo, Noe Robles, Nathan Tozetto) and one from Tyler (Isac Mojica).
Baxter and Mojica are on the Blue team with Bravo, Robles and Tozetto on the Red squad.
Rockwall has three players on the Red squad David Beltran, Colin Clark and Ben Padilla.
Other schools represented on the Blue team are Carthage (Jacob Whatley), Forney (Edwin Jimenez), Grace Community (Trevon Bowie), Kaufman (Alex Rubio), Marshall (Tony Kiel, Juantio Vargas), North Forney (James Olvera II), Palestine (Andy Garcia, Ty Carnes), Paris (Joset Gonzalez), Pine Tree (Aaron Bocanegra, Edgar Bocanegra), Sabine (Camden Childress), Sulphur Springs (Edgar Salazar) and Whitehouse (Mark Garcia, Luke Neely, Nathan Uduojie).
Red team schools include Athens (Ty Arroyo), Grace Community (Austin Hudgins), Jacksonville (Roberto Munoz Jr.), Lindale (Griffin Cook, Luke Johnson), Longview (Jared Zuniga, Alejandro Flores), Paris (Jose Rangel) and Sunnyvale (Nash Aziz, Adam Hamad).
The Blue team coaches are Anthony Randle (Marshall) and Austin Walker (Forney). The Red team coaches are Tony Bowles (Rockwall) and Jay Campos (Sunnyvale).
Angel Rocha (Pine Tree) is the consultant for all the coaching staffs.
Joey Petrich is the game director for both matches.