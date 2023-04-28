Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.