The Rose City is now home to a new vintage clothing shop.
Salem Vintage, located on the corner of West Erwin and Bois D'Arc in Tyler, will hold a grand opening on Saturday in which 10% of its proceeds will go toward local nonprofit CASA for Kids of East Texas.
The store caters to a wide range of sizes, from extra small (XS) up to five-extra large (5XL) items.
Three years ago Stormie Carter, owner of Salem Vintage, began the concept with the store being online only and catering to only plus size individuals. She recently decided it was time to expand into a brick and mortar size-inclusive vintage shop in downtown Tyler.
According to Carter, the business lease was signed in January and the building went through renovations that have finally reached an end, which led to her being able to move into the building at 220B W. Erwin St.
On Saturday, choppers can choose from a variety of items such as shirts, sweatshirts, blouses, dresses, shirts, jeans, pants, shorts, kids clothes, home decor, knick knacks and shoes.
Carter considers her shop a cottage-core, dark academia aesthetic along with '80s and '90s and a Victorian twist.
Although she has a passion for vintage clothes, she was originally on a different career path a few years ago, she said.
“I’m actually a nurse and I graduated from nursing school and did that for about a year, then I got really sick and wasn’t able to continue in that so this was something I continued on the side while I was on medical leave. It kind of just grew and I fell in love with it (the shop) and it really started expanding. So I’ve been doing both for a couple of years and now I have quit nursing and I’m just doing this,” Carter said.
Carter is excited to open the shop this weekend and said it will bring a different vibe to downtown, especially with being plus-sized friendly and catering to those sizes.
“It’s very uncommon for any vintage retailer to offer, much less specialize, in plus size clothes. The sizing that’s on the (vintage clothing) tags is way different usually, so even looking online could be tricky to find plus size. I standardize everything to my own measuring chart. I measure all of my garments, I haven’t done it with all the ones here but I do online. All the jeans are all according to my own size chart, even if the size tag is from the '80s and says 24 or something, it might fit like a modern 10 so I put 10. It helps people navigate better and find more vintage plus clothes which are generally harder to find,” she said.
Carter said items will also be affordable.
“I’ve tried to keep my prices very affordable because that's another thing with vintage, it can be very expensive so my pricing will range a lot from higher end items but also affordable” she said. “Anybody with any kind of budget can come and shop and find something they like.”
Carter mentioned the online shop will still be selling items.
“I'll still be offering plus size vintage through there (online shop) but probably not as many as I was before. But that should start back up in a couple of weeks,” she said.
The grand opening is set to have a music performance by Cloi Rider from 6 to 9 p.m. and the shop will be open starting at noon until 8 p.m.
Store hours will be Monday to Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. for now.
To go to the online store, visit salemsumpvintage.com, and find the business under ‘Salem Vintage’ on Facebook.