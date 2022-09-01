University of Texas at Tyler is set to launch a new Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering degree for students next fall.
Housed within the UT Tyler College of Engineering, programming was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), according to a press release.
Amir Mirmiran, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at UT Tyler, said the new addition of the program will set the campus with the most comprehensive portfolio of engineering programs in East Texas.
“The new offering will also help strengthen the workforce by providing qualified computer engineers who will be more than ready to help meet the needs of our region and state,” he said.
According to a statement by UT Tyler, the degree will provide students with the foundations and the combined hardware and software skills needed for the design, development and optimal operation of secure computer systems and related technology.
“The new computer engineering program will create tremendous opportunities for students to prepare for careers in a rapidly changing, high-tech field and to contribute to an evolving and highly specialized workforce,” said Hassan El-Kishky, professor and Department of Electrical Engineering chair. “We are very excited about the opportunities the new program will bring to the region and state.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, computer engineering professionals earned a median salary of $119,560 as of 2020. Those in the field can find jobs in technology, manufacturing and research fields as well as government positions.
For those interested in courses, they are set to be offered in person at both the main campus in Tyler and at the UT Tyler Houston Engineering Center in Houston.
UT Tyler will seek program accreditation by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, Inc., or ABET, upon the graduation of its first student cohort.
For more information on the new degree, contact El-Kishky, helkishky@uttyler.edu or 903-565-5580.