The University of Texas at Tyler School of Nursing’s Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science program is ranked first in Texas, according to RegisteredNursing.org.
The criteria for the ranking includes whether the program is part of an accredited institution that offers online programs, total nurse program completions, annual tuition and graduation rate.
"I am incredibly proud that our School of Nursing’s RN-BSN program has been recognized as the top in the state,” said Dr. Barbara Haas, School of Nursing dean. “We have always strived to provide the highest quality education and resources for our nursing students, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence in nursing education.”
The United States Registered Nurse Workforce Report Card and Shortage Forecast predicts a shortage of registered nurses across the country through 2023, while the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts a 40 percent growth rate in the number of advanced practice registered nursing positions from 2021-2023.
UT Tyler School of Nursing is committed to offering students convenient access to advanced skills to prepare them to accommodate growing needs in the healthcare sector.
The School of Nursing’s RN to BSN program combines virtual learning with full access to faculty and advising. Full-time students can complete this course in as little as 12 months, and part-time students have a variety of options and flexible clinical experiences to choose from.
With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. UT Tyler recently merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (now known as UT Tyler Health Science Center). Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center (HSC) and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care.
Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by the U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.
To learn more about the RN to BSN program, visit the website or email SONUndrGrdAdv@uttyler.edu.