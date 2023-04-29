UT Tyler Model United Nations Program Recognized at National Conference

Students in The University of Texas at Tyler’s Model United Nations program were recognized at the 2023 National Model United Nations Conference in New York City.
The group received the Distinguished Delegation Award for their representation of Greece while discussing various topics including rural economic development, nuclear waste management and safeguarding human rights of persons displaced by climate change.
“This distinction is presented to the top five percent delegations at the conference and acknowledges outstanding character involvement, teamwork, leadership, speaking and negotiating abilities as well as knowledge of the issues and proper usage of procedure rules,” said program founder Dr. Marcus Stadelmann, UT Tyler professor and Department of Political Science and History chair.
UT Tyler students honored were graduate student Kat Chamberlain of The Woodlands, and undergraduates Alexandria Smoot and Arianna Polius, both of Dallas; Brittany Sehion and Raeleigh Pierce, both Athens; Dalton Parkman of Gilmer; Kiara Miller of Whitehouse; John Enaboifo of Tomball; Anna Caccamo of Flower Mound; David Harris of Tyler; Jacob Groninga of Keller; and Jerrod Smith and Taylor Vandergriff, both of Brownsboro.
Chamberlain and Harris also received “Outstanding Delegate in Committee” awards in recognition of their leadership and speaking abilities while discussing the topic, “Protecting Refugees from Human Trafficking” in the MUN Refugee Agency’s committee.
NMUN-NY is the largest inter-collegiate Model UN simulation with more than 6,000 students from colleges across six continents in attendance.
The award-winning Model United Nations Program at UT Tyler was established in 2006 to provide students a unique opportunity to engage in country studies and policy advocacy, while developing knowledge regarding international relations issues. The department is currently recruiting for the 2023-24 academic year.
For more information, contact UT Tyler Model UN Program director Melissa Salgado at msalgado@uttyler.edu.
