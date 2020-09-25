Tyler Morning Telegraph reader Biff Bigbie, of Lindale, said:
Grassroots support of police, sheriff, constable and area security teams was on display Sept. 19 with a flag wave and rally held on the FM 849 overpass at I-20.
Friends of law enforcement, as well as patriots and political advocates, turned out with flags, banners, signs, and music to signal their support to passing vehicles.
The rally lasted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will repeat each Saturday in October. All Smith County residents and guests are invited to participate. Plenty of parking is available south of KJ’s convenience store, in the commuter lot.