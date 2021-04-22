The signal lights at both the intersections of S. Broadway Ave and Cumberland Road and S. Broadway Ave. and Market Square Blvd are now back up and running.
The Tyler Police Department previously asked drivers to avoid the intersections of S. Broadway Ave and Cumberland and S. Broadway Ave and Market Square Blvd.
According to Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, officers are were in the roadway directing traffic.
Crews worked on the signal lights and they are now functioning.