United Way of Smith County kicked off its 83rd annual campaign on Tuesday morning inside United Way headquarters at the Woman’s Building in Tyler by announcing its goal of $2.2 million.

“We’re excited to begin another campaign to meet essential needs in Smith County,” said United Way Campaign Chairman Ward Huey. “We’re thankful for a strong network of local nonprofits that address the health, education, financial stability and safety of our neighbors in need, and the donors who step up each year to fund their programs.”

During the program, United Way leaders and volunteers spotlighted the organization’s Community Pillar sponsors as well as the network of partner agencies that receive program funding from the annual campaign.

“We kicked off the campaign today in August, we will do the bulk of the fundraising between now and about the end of February,” said James Sheridan, United Way Board Chairman. “That’s really kind of our busy season.”

The campaign cycle will conclude on March 31, 2024.

Also recognized during the event was Patterson Auto Group in Tyler for donating a new Volkswagen Jetta to the campaign. Anyone pledging $5 or more per week to the campaign is automatically entered in the drawing for the Jetta. A pledge of at least $7 per week earns two entries to win the car, and $9 per week or more earns three entries. This marks the sixth year that Patterson has donated a vehicle to the campaign effort.

“I’m just proud of the fact that we’ve been able to be on this great synergy where we’re increasing (the goal) every year for the last five years and it’s a testament to the community,” Sheridan said.

Each year, one in four people living in Smith County are helped through the efforts of the local nonprofit programs funded by the United Way of Smith County, according to the organization.

“The kickoff event provides us the opportunity to recognize our great volunteers as well as our Community Pillar sponsor companies who cover the expense to run the campaign,” Sheridan said. “Thanks to Community Pillars and other event sponsors, every penny donated through employee campaigns, online giving, leadership gifts and other fundraisers is allocated to local programs that offer a hand up to those in crisis.”

The campaign is also supplemented by Tyler Gives, an annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

“This community has always stepped up because they have a heart for people,” Sheridan said. “I think they enjoy seeing the results of what we do.”

Funds raised in our community, stay in our community to help people right here at home, United Way said.

The event was sponsored by Henry & Peters, with breakfast provided by Brookshire Grocery Company and Hiland Dairy.