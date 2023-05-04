There's nothing more Texan than barbecue and live music.

This year's ninth annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is an opportunity for people to celebrate the best in Texas barbecue and live red dirt country music by enjoying samples from more than 20 barbecue restaurants from all over the state and live music all day.

"It is something special. Not every city or town gets an event like this," Radio Texas, LIVE! host Buddy Logan said. "We've been fortunate to bring something unique, fun and something we're proud of to downtown Tyler."

They expect a record crowd of about 6,500 people to attend this event.

General admission and concert-only afternoon access tickets are still available online as of Wednesday evening. 

The stage and the entrance are in a new location to accommodate more people and allow for a better view of the performances. The entry is at the corner of Erwin and College streets.

VIP tickets include hour-earlier entry into the barbecue festival, a festival T-shirt, two drink coupons and a private area with seating, a private bar and front-of-stage access.

General admission ticket-holders may enter at 1 p.m., and those tickets include samples from every barbecue restaurant and access to the concert.

Afternoon access ticket-holders may enter at 3:45 p.m., and these tickets include only the concert.

20190517_Brisket_Love_11.jpg
Buy Now

Ribs and brisket are served at Brisket Love Barbecue & Ice House on Friday May 17, 2019. The restaurant will be featured at this year’s Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.

Food vendors will open at 4 p.m. after the barbecue portion of the festival is over, and barbecue restaurants may have food for sale.

People can check out vendor booths or purchase non-alcoholic beverages, merchandise, food from local food trucks and more. Specific booths accept credit/debit cards, but ATMs will be on-site if needed.

The event has a clear bag policy. Upon entry to the festival, people will receive a wristband, allowing them to leave and return at their discretion.

Tyler hosts 2021 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival
Buy Now

Tyler residents Joanna Barnes and her friend dance at the Red Dirt BBQ and Music festival on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in downtown Tyler.

Logan described the lineup as "top-to-bottom, best ever."

The 2023 lineup is as follows:

3:45 p.m. Kaitlin Butts

4:30 p.m. Mike & the Moonpies

5:45 p.m. Charlie Robison

7 p.m. William Clark Green

8:30 p.m. Shane Smith & the Saints

10 p.m. Charley Crockett

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.reddirtbbqfest.com or click here.

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia reporter with the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Texas native with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Women's and Gender Studies from UT-Arlington. Began journalism career freelancing for the Corsicana Daily Sun in 2019, employed with UTA's student newspaper The Shorthorn until graduating in December 2021 and spent a year reporting in Limestone County.  

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed