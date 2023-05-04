There's nothing more Texan than barbecue and live music.

This year's ninth annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is an opportunity for people to celebrate the best in Texas barbecue and live red dirt country music by enjoying samples from more than 20 barbecue restaurants from all over the state and live music all day.

"It is something special. Not every city or town gets an event like this," Radio Texas, LIVE! host Buddy Logan said. "We've been fortunate to bring something unique, fun and something we're proud of to downtown Tyler."

They expect a record crowd of about 6,500 people to attend this event.

General admission and concert-only afternoon access tickets are still available online as of Wednesday evening.

The stage and the entrance are in a new location to accommodate more people and allow for a better view of the performances. The entry is at the corner of Erwin and College streets.

VIP tickets include hour-earlier entry into the barbecue festival, a festival T-shirt, two drink coupons and a private area with seating, a private bar and front-of-stage access.

General admission ticket-holders may enter at 1 p.m., and those tickets include samples from every barbecue restaurant and access to the concert.

Afternoon access ticket-holders may enter at 3:45 p.m., and these tickets include only the concert.

Food vendors will open at 4 p.m. after the barbecue portion of the festival is over, and barbecue restaurants may have food for sale.

People can check out vendor booths or purchase non-alcoholic beverages, merchandise, food from local food trucks and more. Specific booths accept credit/debit cards, but ATMs will be on-site if needed.

The event has a clear bag policy. Upon entry to the festival, people will receive a wristband, allowing them to leave and return at their discretion.

Logan described the lineup as "top-to-bottom, best ever."

The 2023 lineup is as follows:

3:45 p.m. Kaitlin Butts

4:30 p.m. Mike & the Moonpies

5:45 p.m. Charlie Robison

7 p.m. William Clark Green

8:30 p.m. Shane Smith & the Saints

10 p.m. Charley Crockett

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.reddirtbbqfest.com or click here.