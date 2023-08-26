Tyler police say a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex.
Officers responded at 12:40 p.m. to the Finley Apartment Homes on Old Bullard Road.
Police found the woman shot inside an apartment. She appeared conscious and alert, police said.
The woman was transported to a local medical center and was undergoing surgery.
Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.