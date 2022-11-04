Tyler Police announced Friday that they are investigating the kidnapping of a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old under the threat of violence.
According to Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD Public Information Officer, officers are searching for 38-year-old Servando Vazquez, a Tennessee resident. According to the woman who reported the kidnapping, Vazquez took her children from the 1600 block of W. Mims Street.
The woman said Vazquez is the estranged father of 3-year-old Servando Vasquez-Avila, his biological child. She said he also took 8-year-old Alvaro Emmanuel Diaz-Avila, who is not his biological child.
Vazquez is said to be driving a 2000 maroon Dodge pickup with Texas license plate RLB3483 -- possibly on the way to Tennessee.
Tyler PD asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Servando Vazquez, his vehicle or the children, to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. The case remains under investigation