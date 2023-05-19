All-Rose Country Boys Basketball Team

Devin McCuin, Ja'Corian Oes, Garrett Nuckolls, Ashad Walker and Jim Reid are the superlative picks for the 2022-23 Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Boys Basketball Team.

 Graphic by Haley Holcomb

There were several standout performers on the hardwood in the area for the 2022-23 high school basketball season.

To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Boys Basketball Team.

2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Garrett Nuckolls, Bullard, senior: Averaged 17.0 points, 4.9 assists, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 2.5 steals per game. Nuckolls shot 39 percent from 3-point range. He has signed with Midwestern State University.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ashad Walker, Tyler, senior: Averaged 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Waker was named the District 15-5A Offensive Player of the Year.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Devin McCuin, Jacksonville, senior: Averaged 12.8 points, 2.4 steals, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. McCuin was the District 18-4A Defensive Player of the Year. McCuin has signed to play football at UTSA.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Ja’Corian Oes, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: Averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 block per game. Oes was the District 10-6A Newcomer of the Year.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Reid, LaPoynor: Reid led LaPoynor to a 31-8 record. In Reid’s second season with the Flyers, the team made their second consecutive trip to the state tournament and advanced to the Class 2A championship game before falling to No. 1 Lipan, 50-46.

FIRST TEAM

Cooper Gracey, LaPoynor, senior: 18.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals. ETBU signee.

Garrett Walker, Canton, junior: 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 37 percent from 3-point range.

Karmelo Clayborne, Jacksonville, junior: 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.3 steals.

TJ Moreland, Mineola, senior: 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assist, 1.4 steals. Trinity Valley signee.

Jak Kinder, Martin’s Mill, sophomore: 17.0 points, 171 made 3-pointers, 46 percent from 3-point range.

SECOND TEAM

Adam Favre, Bishop Gorman, senior: 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals

Darius Shankle, Grace Community, senior: 16.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 2.3 assists.

Jeffery Brooks, Bullard, senior: 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 blocks, 1.0 steals.

Trae Davis, Troup, junior: 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.0 steals.

Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill, senior: 16.2 points, 8.6 assists, 6.2 steals, 4.0 rebounds.

THIRD TEAM

Heath Parker, Edgewood, senior: 15.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals

Dijuan Whitehead, LaPoynor, senior: 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds.

Jakub Dluzewski, Brook Hill, senior: 13.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists.

Cole Collinsworth, Lindale, junior: 13.0 points, 4.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds

Jorien Ray, Athens, junior: 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 steals, 2.1 deflections.

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

Newcomer of the Year: Ja’Corian Oes, Tyler Legacy, sophomore

Jaishua Brown, Tyler High, sophomore

Jaylon Miles, Tyler Legacy, freshman

Beau Bender, Bishop Gorman, freshman

Gage Nuckolls, Bullard, freshman

Cole Jackson, West Rusk, sophomore

Luke Carter, Mabank, freshman

HONORABLE MENTION

All Saints: Cullen Walker, Mill Walters

Alto: Rashawn Mumphrey, Jackson Duplichain

Arp: Landon Smith

Bishop Gorman: Anthony Todd, Ryan Richbourg

Brook Hill: Beck Langemeier, Noah Langemeier

Brownsboro: Jacob Hopson, Gekyle Baker, Hudson Childers, Bryce Bardin, Tanner Ballard, Aiden Green

Bullard: Owen Thompson, Layne Alexander, Tyler Lamberth

Canton: Chantson Prox

Cayuga: Chase Hearrell, Whit Jenkins, Gunner Douglas

Chapel Hill: Cameron Kelley, Adrian Mumphrey, Jayvin Mayfield, Demetrius Brisbon

Elkhart: Jayden Chapman, Tristyn Tidrow

Frankston: Caleb Ramsey, Jake Westbrook

Grace Community: Kole Crawford

Hawkins: Derek Hollman, Boston Conner, Brayden Givens

Jacksonville: Jermaine Taylor, Devarian Boyd

LaPoynor: Evan Almeida, Cort Reid, Mathew Driskell

Lindale: Ryder Johnson

Mabank: Jordan Flores, Eli Pyle, Hagen Tijerina

Martin’s Mill: Alex Tyner

Mineola: Dawson Pendergrass

Neches: Mike Barrett, Roy Barrett, Collin Morgan

Troup: Colby Turner

Tyler: Montrell Wade, Shakavon Brooks

Tyler HEAT: Jackson Tomlin

Tyler Legacy: Jayden Jones, Nick Vasso

Van: Drew Reynolds

Whitehouse: DeCarlton Wilson, Bryson Hawkins, Keller Smith

West Rusk: Jimmie Harper, Jaxon Farquhar, Geremiah Smith

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 23rd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past five years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports

