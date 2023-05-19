There were several standout performers on the hardwood in the area for the 2022-23 high school basketball season.
To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Boys Basketball Team.
2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Garrett Nuckolls, Bullard, senior: Averaged 17.0 points, 4.9 assists, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 2.5 steals per game. Nuckolls shot 39 percent from 3-point range. He has signed with Midwestern State University.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ashad Walker, Tyler, senior: Averaged 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Waker was named the District 15-5A Offensive Player of the Year.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Devin McCuin, Jacksonville, senior: Averaged 12.8 points, 2.4 steals, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. McCuin was the District 18-4A Defensive Player of the Year. McCuin has signed to play football at UTSA.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Ja’Corian Oes, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: Averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 block per game. Oes was the District 10-6A Newcomer of the Year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jim Reid, LaPoynor: Reid led LaPoynor to a 31-8 record. In Reid’s second season with the Flyers, the team made their second consecutive trip to the state tournament and advanced to the Class 2A championship game before falling to No. 1 Lipan, 50-46.
FIRST TEAM
Cooper Gracey, LaPoynor, senior: 18.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals. ETBU signee.
Garrett Walker, Canton, junior: 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 37 percent from 3-point range.
Karmelo Clayborne, Jacksonville, junior: 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.3 steals.
TJ Moreland, Mineola, senior: 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assist, 1.4 steals. Trinity Valley signee.
Jak Kinder, Martin’s Mill, sophomore: 17.0 points, 171 made 3-pointers, 46 percent from 3-point range.
SECOND TEAM
Adam Favre, Bishop Gorman, senior: 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals
Darius Shankle, Grace Community, senior: 16.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 2.3 assists.
Jeffery Brooks, Bullard, senior: 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 blocks, 1.0 steals.
Trae Davis, Troup, junior: 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.0 steals.
Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill, senior: 16.2 points, 8.6 assists, 6.2 steals, 4.0 rebounds.
THIRD TEAM
Heath Parker, Edgewood, senior: 15.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals
Dijuan Whitehead, LaPoynor, senior: 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds.
Jakub Dluzewski, Brook Hill, senior: 13.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists.
Cole Collinsworth, Lindale, junior: 13.0 points, 4.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds
Jorien Ray, Athens, junior: 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 steals, 2.1 deflections.
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
Jaishua Brown, Tyler High, sophomore
Jaylon Miles, Tyler Legacy, freshman
Beau Bender, Bishop Gorman, freshman
Gage Nuckolls, Bullard, freshman
Cole Jackson, West Rusk, sophomore
Luke Carter, Mabank, freshman
HONORABLE MENTION
All Saints: Cullen Walker, Mill Walters
Alto: Rashawn Mumphrey, Jackson Duplichain
Arp: Landon Smith
Bishop Gorman: Anthony Todd, Ryan Richbourg
Brook Hill: Beck Langemeier, Noah Langemeier
Brownsboro: Jacob Hopson, Gekyle Baker, Hudson Childers, Bryce Bardin, Tanner Ballard, Aiden Green
Bullard: Owen Thompson, Layne Alexander, Tyler Lamberth
Canton: Chantson Prox
Cayuga: Chase Hearrell, Whit Jenkins, Gunner Douglas
Chapel Hill: Cameron Kelley, Adrian Mumphrey, Jayvin Mayfield, Demetrius Brisbon
Elkhart: Jayden Chapman, Tristyn Tidrow
Frankston: Caleb Ramsey, Jake Westbrook
Grace Community: Kole Crawford
Hawkins: Derek Hollman, Boston Conner, Brayden Givens
Jacksonville: Jermaine Taylor, Devarian Boyd
LaPoynor: Evan Almeida, Cort Reid, Mathew Driskell
Lindale: Ryder Johnson
Mabank: Jordan Flores, Eli Pyle, Hagen Tijerina
Martin’s Mill: Alex Tyner
Mineola: Dawson Pendergrass
Neches: Mike Barrett, Roy Barrett, Collin Morgan
Troup: Colby Turner
Tyler: Montrell Wade, Shakavon Brooks
Tyler HEAT: Jackson Tomlin
Tyler Legacy: Jayden Jones, Nick Vasso
Van: Drew Reynolds
Whitehouse: DeCarlton Wilson, Bryson Hawkins, Keller Smith
West Rusk: Jimmie Harper, Jaxon Farquhar, Geremiah Smith