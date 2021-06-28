Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller will stay in the Lone Star State for college as he announced his commitment to the University of Texas.
I’m blessed to announce that I've decided to start my new journey at the University of Texas at Austin. I want to give a big thanks to my parents, coaches, and the staff at UT for all the hardwork and dedication they’ve invested into this. #Hookem 🧡🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/oWvLUn1Ork— Jamarion Miller (@JamarionMiller1) June 28, 2021
Miller visited Texas over the weekend and recently had visits at Texas A&M, Florida and Alabama.
Miller’s offer list also included Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma State, USC, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Iowa State, Louisiana, LSU, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Central Florida, Utah, UTSA, Washington State and Sam Houston State.
Miller, a four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 7 running back in the country by 247sports.com.
Last season, Miller had 194 carries for 1,666 yards with a long of 92 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 29 catches for 468 yards with a long of 78 yards and eight touchdowns. Miller returned 10 kickoffs for 183 yards. On defense and special teams, Miller finished with three tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery while also drawing a matchup against other team’s top receivers as a cornerback.
Miller’s older brother, former Tyler High receiver Damion, signed with Texas in 2017.