10032020_tmt_sports_legacy_tyler_football_18web.jpg

Tyler Legacy's Bryson Donnell (6) turns the corner against Tyler High Friday at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

 Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Legacy’s home football game against Mesquite Horn has been postponed.

The game is tentatively scheduled to be made up at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The Red Raiders will return to the field against Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. Thursday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

