Tyler Legacy’s home football game against Mesquite Horn has been postponed.
Breaking:Tonight’s home game vs Horn has been postponed. This game is tentatively scheduled to be made up Saturday, December 5 at 1:00 pm.Next week’s game vs Heath (Thursday, November 19 at 7:00 pm) is still on as scheduled.#CodeRED⭕️— TylerLegacyRedRaidersFB💥 (@TylerLegacyFB) November 13, 2020
The game is tentatively scheduled to be made up at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The Red Raiders will return to the field against Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. Thursday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.