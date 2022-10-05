First responders, law enforcement and residents gathered Tuesday evening outside the Tyler Municipal Court building to celebrate National Night Out.
The gathering that featured live music, food and games was just one of the parties across the city with an aim at strengthen the community, preventing crime and building relationships between residents and law enforcement.
Tyler City Marshal Jay Hudnall, who has served for 22 years, said the event is important because it helps law enforcement and other first responders to build relationships with the community “that wouldn't happen in any other way, as authorities are not always in the proximity of the public.”
Hudnall also said the event serves a way in which law enforcement can bring down that barrier of fear within the community.
“We’re here to serve the community,” he said. “So, if they feel like they can trust us, they’re more likely to come forward if a crime occurs or if they witness something — and at the same time not have fear.”
Brian Leach, assistant chief deputy marshal for the U.S. Marshals in East Texas, said the organization participated to meet the community in a friendly manner because more often they interact with residents in less-than-ideal circumstances.
The organization had a table with vests, shields and other items. Leach agreed with Hudnall about the importance of celebrating National Night Out, because he said all law enforcement organizations need the cooperation of the community.
“It is also important to lay that foundation early with the kids as they are the next generation,” Leach said.
Britney Warren, a first-time attendee at the National Night Out party, said she was notified about the event by her brother who works for the city of Tyler.
Warren said she and her kids were enjoying the attractions. She also talked about the importance of celebrating National Night Out.
“I think kids should never fear any type of law enforcement but instead be able to trust them and reach out whenever they need to,” Warren said.
“In this type of atmosphere, we want kids to come and think of our profession as a cool thing to be,” Hudnall said. “We see bad publicity about law enforcement all the time. We want the public to know that is not us. We’re here to help.”
Hudnall said, though, he thinks the relationship between local law enforcement and the community has improved “quite a bit.”
He said since the municipal court started hosting the event, it has grown significantly.
“Each year we have more people, more organizations and a lot of the surrounding community comes out to enjoy the atmosphere, the people and what we provide for families,” he said.