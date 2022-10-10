Disc golf enthusiasts — current and future ones — have a new place to play in Tyler.

Tyler Junior College on Monday opened an 18-hole, par-56 disc golf course at its Apache Recreational Complex at Devine Street and Tipton Avenue. The course is free and open to the public, and TJC President Juan E. Mejia hopes it brings together students, staff, faculty and the community.

“As a community college, our role is to merge in the community and to have the community at the college … This is an opportunity for students to come in and community members to come and just relax,” Mejia said Monday. “As we might say, ‘Leave the iPad, iPhone for a little bit and come out here, be out in nature and have a good time among friends.’”

Mejia said the course is a partnership between TJC and the Rose City Disc Golf Club, and he is excited to offer the new course.

“This sport is gaining a lot of popularity throughout the country and world, and we thought it would be nice to have it here at TJC, a college that has over 12,000 students and 12 sports and a lot of activities for students,” he said. “They can come out here. It’s open to the community. It's open to anybody that wants to come and try it.”

Disc golf is a sport similar to golf, but players use discs instead of golf balls. Paul Owen, CEO of the Rose City Disc Golf Club, took a role in bringing the vision of the course to life. He said the sport has a big following and that it is the No. 1 growing sport.

Owens has been playing golf disc for 20 years and is a former world champion. He now designs courses in Tyler and surrounding cities, he said.

The sport, he said, is for people of all ages.

“All you need is a disc and some time. It's not an expensive sport whatsoever, so anyone can play,” he said. “This is not a sport that cares about your age, your sex or anything like that.”

Owens said the sport is good for cardio and that the course can be used as a walking trail for students and staff who might not want to play. The course covers about 12 acres, he said.

The course is open every day at all times, but Mejia said it is recommended to play during daylight for safety.

For more information about the new course, visit tjc.edu/discgolf.