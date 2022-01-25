Tyler Legacy High School students took over the stage during Monday’s school board meeting where the local heroes who assisted with a recent near-disaster were honored and recognized.
“Tyler ISD would like to recognize the heroic actions of four Tyler ISD students from Tyler Legacy for coming to the aid of their school bus driver who was experiencing a medical emergency. These students sprang into action with their quick thinking to bring that bus safely to a stop then render aid to the driver,” said Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer.
Students who were honored included Tyler Legacy student Alexander Vasquez, Camden Shilling, Grace Von Eschenbach and Cooper Cordell after showing teamwork through the incident that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 13, heading to the Tyler Legacy campus after taking classes at the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center.
Another recognition was given to Jordan Ford, Tyler Legacy senior, for outstanding sportsmanship and showing compassion by consoling an opposing team player after a Tyler Legacy vs. Garland High School Bi-district Round Playoff game in December.
Ford’s gesture was highlighted by a Garland supporter who captured the moment and posted how Ford ran over to encourage a Garland player who was devastated after GHS lost and ended their undefeated season. Later the compassion was appreciated by many high school football fans around social media platforms.
The final recognition was also given to another Tyler Legacy student, Brayden Persinger, who earned a spot in the 6A Texas All State Band on tuba.
The board meeting also held its first reading of the proposed 2022-2022 school calendar, and is asking community members for their input.
Those interested in voicing their opinions can complete the calendar survey at https://www.tylerisd.org/article/636844 by Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022., a press release of the district said.
“Each year, the calendar committee seeks input and feedback from administrators, teachers, parents, business representatives, and community members. The committee also focuses on the best interests of students, staff, and parents,” Hines said. “Your welcomed feedback is the most valuable tool we have, and it is greatly appreciated.”
According to the press release, the proposed 180 instructional day calendar is consistent with all requirements set forth by the Texas Education Agency. It is designed to satisfy the instructional minutes required by House Bill 2610.
Tyler ISD board also said the upcoming calendar sets the first day of school for students to be Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, and the last day for students to be Friday, May. 26, 2023.
The Board is set to approve a final 2022-2023 calendar at the next regular monthly meeting scheduled for Feb. 21, 2022.