Every year, the Texas Alliance of Black Educators (TABSE) recognizes distinguished individuals who have made local and state contributions to the education of African American educators and learners. For 2022, local Tyler ISD educator Tyler High School Business Teacher Sharmecia Jackson is the recipient of TABSE’S Teacher of the Year.
Jackson has been teaching at Tyler ISD for 13 years and has been loyal to the district and her position since 2007.
"I received a phone call by an executive board member, informing me I was the recipient of TABSE's Teacher of the Year," Jackson said.
Jackson considers it a "ministry" to be a Black educator and allows her teachings as a woman of color to be more than race, but to inspire students to chase their dreams.
“I feel like it’s a ministry to even take part of this, not everyone can walk this walk,” Jackson said. “For me to be able to take my skill set and my talent, and not only to teach about curriculum but to teach about life and to be the face of a Black educator, to let them know anything is possible. It doesn’t have to be based on race, it has to be the mindset that you have that you can go forward.”
She also mentioned the importance of minority representation in the education system, stating the need to see someone who you can relate with.
“Just to see that I can identify with someone who looks like me, but not just looks like me but putting the same energy as I do, and also achieving great goals. Coming from that state conference and seeing so many professionals holding their doctorate degrees, it speaks a lot. We have the endurance to keep going on no matter what challenges we face,” Jackson said.
Assistant Principal at Palestine ISD and President of the Tyler Area Alliance of Black Educators, Mrs. Yumesha Mosley, nominated Ms. Jackson to represent as TABSE's Teacher of the Year.
"Ms. Jackson is the Tyler area ABSE's Teacher of the Year because of her dedication to her students in and out of the classroom," Mosley said. "Her students excel in the class as well as at state competitions. She is a vital part of our organization. Her dedication and focus ensure that any event or task we complete is in the best interest of students. We were beyond excited that Ms. Jackson was chosen for this award, as she is truly deserving."
Many people would agree that Ms. Sharmecia Jackson has several "positive" definitions that are suited just for her, according to Tyler High CTE Department Chair Beverly Anthony.
Anthony defines Jackson as spiritual, humble, dedicated, hardworking, patient, loyal, and a true team player.
“Her professionalism is simply unmatchable. Her strong passion for teaching is always shown by the countless hours that she spends in her classroom. Her love for her students and coworkers is shown on a daily basis,” Anthony said. “To find a teacher of her impeccable status in this day and time is very hard to do and we all know that the Tyler High campus would not be the same without her.”
With the award, Jackson is grateful for Tyler ISD and hopes to inspire students.
“I just want to motivate young people, let them know, ‘you can do it’ and the only person that can stop you is you. Push past fear because there’s so many opportunities on their side,” she said.