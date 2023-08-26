Tyler Loop 0-3.jpeg
Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler

 Tyler Morning Telegraph File

The 2023 Tyler Film Festival, presented by Dobbs & Porter, will be a three-day event from Sept. 7 to 9 at Liberty Hall in Downtown Tyler. Tickets are on sale at www.TylerFilmFest.com and www.LibertyTyler.com.

Passes for individual nights range from $10 to $15 or purchase a three-day pass for $25.

The selected films are 15 minutes at maximum and range in genres from comedy, drama, documentary to, science fiction and more.

Young Filmmakers Night - Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Crossing Tides - Director Gabriel Liam Cook Henk

Bright Eyes - Director Carolina Rodriguez

From the Top - Director Ian Dunnahoo

The Innocent - Directors India Mitchell and Ella Hillstead

Round 1 - Directors Mathew Lee Ward and Christian Castillo

Boxed - Director Jet Seidler Sullivan

Me - Director Claire Paige Grace

Peach Lane - Director Karsyn Doxey

Everywhere Else night - Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Last Word - Director Graham Alexander

Journey to Reformation - Director Jeffrey Scott Richards

In The Path of Shadows - Director Taylor S. Doose

LIVE - Director Mara Tamkovich

Texas Night and Award Reception - Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

These are the Moments - Director Joey Nicotra

Steady Hands - Director Grayson Lackey

It's A Good Day - Director Tim Frost

Pap Trap - Director Rachel Napolitano

First Impressions - Director Michael Charron

HIT - Director Hayden Rhodes

Dallas Marvels - Director Todd Kent

Written In Ink - Director Cordelaine Kline

Loteria - Director Maximillian Wright

Strings - Director Rodrigo Moreno-Fernandez

What Lies Within - Director Joey Nicotra

Looking Back - Director Michael Charron

On Sept. 8, an Award Reception will follow the Texas shorts screening at Plaza Tower, where festival winners will be announced and presented with their awards.

Questions regarding your tickets and the festival can be directed to LibertyHall@TylerTexas.com.

The 2023 Tyler Film Festival is sponsored by Dobbs & Porter, True Vine Brewing, Plaza Tower, CBS19, Harvey's Festival of Fear and the Texas Film Commission.

More information is available at www.TylerFilmFest.com or by following Tyler Film Fest on Facebook and Instagram.

Please note that some films feature mature content. Parents are urged to use discretion and refer to the festival schedule and program guide for film content.

