The 2023 Tyler Film Festival, presented by Dobbs & Porter, will be a three-day event from Sept. 7 to 9 at Liberty Hall in Downtown Tyler. Tickets are on sale at www.TylerFilmFest.com and www.LibertyTyler.com.
Passes for individual nights range from $10 to $15 or purchase a three-day pass for $25.
The selected films are 15 minutes at maximum and range in genres from comedy, drama, documentary to, science fiction and more.
Young Filmmakers Night - Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
Crossing Tides - Director Gabriel Liam Cook Henk
Bright Eyes - Director Carolina Rodriguez
From the Top - Director Ian Dunnahoo
The Innocent - Directors India Mitchell and Ella Hillstead
Round 1 - Directors Mathew Lee Ward and Christian Castillo
Boxed - Director Jet Seidler Sullivan
Me - Director Claire Paige Grace
Peach Lane - Director Karsyn Doxey
Everywhere Else night - Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
The Last Word - Director Graham Alexander
Journey to Reformation - Director Jeffrey Scott Richards
In The Path of Shadows - Director Taylor S. Doose
LIVE - Director Mara Tamkovich
Texas Night and Award Reception - Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
These are the Moments - Director Joey Nicotra
Steady Hands - Director Grayson Lackey
It's A Good Day - Director Tim Frost
Pap Trap - Director Rachel Napolitano
First Impressions - Director Michael Charron
HIT - Director Hayden Rhodes
Dallas Marvels - Director Todd Kent
Written In Ink - Director Cordelaine Kline
Loteria - Director Maximillian Wright
Strings - Director Rodrigo Moreno-Fernandez
What Lies Within - Director Joey Nicotra
Looking Back - Director Michael Charron
On Sept. 8, an Award Reception will follow the Texas shorts screening at Plaza Tower, where festival winners will be announced and presented with their awards.
Questions regarding your tickets and the festival can be directed to LibertyHall@TylerTexas.com.
The 2023 Tyler Film Festival is sponsored by Dobbs & Porter, True Vine Brewing, Plaza Tower, CBS19, Harvey's Festival of Fear and the Texas Film Commission.
More information is available at www.TylerFilmFest.com or by following Tyler Film Fest on Facebook and Instagram.
Please note that some films feature mature content. Parents are urged to use discretion and refer to the festival schedule and program guide for film content.