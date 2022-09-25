Thousands of pumpkins were delivered Saturday at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler to kick off the start of fall at its eighth annual pumpkin patch.
The pumpkin patch offers free mini-train rides, a wide variety of pumpkins to look at and buy, photo booths and games for the community.
The purpose of the patch is to raise money for the church's ministry and missions as well as vacation Bible school programs and sending children to church camp.
Additionally, money raised by the patch also is given to organizations outside of the church, such as Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, Bethesda Health Clinic, Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas and other organizations that aim to create a positive impact in the community.
The Rev. Jeff Gage said previous pumpkin patches had a huge turnout as the church raised $40,000 in 2020 and $35,000 in 2021.
“We don’t sell these pumpkins to pay salaries or to pay utilities,” he said. “We just give the money away for a number of things, and that’s beautiful to me.”
The church is expecting the pumpkins that arrived Saturday to be gone as soon as they receive another load in two weeks, Gage said.
The pumpkin patch will run through Oct. 31.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.
The church is on 8720 Old Jacksonville Highway.