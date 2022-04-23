It was a fun-filled day for children in East Texas as approximately 30 vehicles of all types gathered in the parking lot of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler during the Touch a Truck event on Saturday.
During the event children received a unique experience of getting to touch and get behind the wheel of vehicles of public service, emergency, utility, construction, delivery and even a helicopter.
Carlee Tennison, coach of Touch a Truck event, said the event not only gives an experience for children but is also hosted to raise funds for the Junior League of Tyler and give back to the community.
Tennison said the event had been canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was excited for it to come back stronger than ever.
“The joy and the smiles that we’ve seen today on all these kids' faces, even parents and grandparents who bring their grandkids, it’s just an absolute joy,” she said. “It’s great to have it back and in full force.”
A few unique vehicles present at this year's event included a Brookshire’s Grocery cart, 18-wheeler, and the Tyler ISD Literacy Bus.