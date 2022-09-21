Law enforcement detained three suspects Wednesday afternoon in Van Zandt County following a chase that started in Garland.
Lt. Richard Maldonado, spokesman for Garland Police Department, said officers responded to a burglary call in the 4000 block of Salem Drive in Garland after gunshots were reported.
Maldonado said the suspects “fired multiple rounds but didn’t hit anybody.” The suspects fled the scene and headed east on Interstate 20, according to Maldonado.
Garland police were given a lead about the vehicle and initiated the pursuit, Maldonado said.
The three suspects were armed when detained by law enforcement. They will be taken to the county jail before being moved back to Garland.
Maldonado said multiple agencies, including DPS and Mesquite Police Department, assisted in the pursuit.
The case remains under investigation.