Tickets are now on sale for the third annual Rose City Airfest benefiting CampV, which organizers say has the biggest lineup of aircraft to date along with a new element to the event.
The air show, set for June 30 at Metro Aviation, 2535 Dixie Dr. in Tyler, is the nonprofit veterans services organization's largest fundraiser. Along with an exciting air show, this year's event will also feature a concert to kick off the main event.
Girl Named Tom, 2021 winners of "The Voice", will perform at 5 p.m.
"This is going to be an awesome addition to the air show," CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill said. "To have that as the kickoff right before the first aircraft launches is going to be a lot of fun and a great experience for the entire community."
Aircrafts will hit the skies at 6 p.m.
This year's show features the most extensive lineup of aircraft to date, with 15 acts performing.
"We have a lot of aircraft as part of our show that there may be only one or two of them left actively flying, left in the world. The only time you'll see some of these aircraft anywhere else is in a museum," Gladhill said.
Aircraft that will perform are as follows:
F-16 Viper Demo Team with Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler
F-18 Growler Legacy Team
Aeroshell Aerobatic Team
T-28 Trojan Phlyers, piloted by Chip Lamb and Robert Johnson
C-130 Hercules
DH-100 British Vampire, piloted by Jerry Conley
MiG-17F piloted by Randy Ball
MiG-17PF piloted by Michael Terfehr
MiG-17 piloted by Bill Culberson
Cessna T-37 "Tweet"
Pitts Raptor, piloted by Stephen Covington
T-33 Shooting Star, piloted by Bill Culberson
C-45 "Little Raider"
SNJ-5 (AT-6D)
B-25 "Devil Dog" piloted by Beth Jenkins and Ashley Shelton
"We've got such an outstanding lineup that for the low cost of these tickets, we are bringing a lot of bang for that dollar," he said.
General admission tickets are $35 if purchased online before the event. They will cost $40 the day of. Children's tickets are $5 for those 6 to 12 or free for 5 and under. Reserved seating tickets cost $55, while VIP tickets cost $150.
Based on early projections, CampV expects tickets to sell out. The maximum capacity is 7,000 between reserve seating, the VIP area and general admission tickets.
Gladhill hopes attendees leave the airshow feeling nostalgic and enjoying celebrating America and veterans. All the proceeds from the airshow go into CampV services like service dog training, peer groups, the fitness center and much more.
"A lot of organizations do auctions or dinners. We bring fighter jets," Gladhill said.
CampV, or Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, is a nonprofit organization providing support and resources for veterans in need. CampV is dedicated to being part of the community, and community involvement is a big part of the air show's purpose.
There are an estimated 175,000 veterans who call East Texas home, not including their families. CampV served about 400 veterans per month in 2023 and an average of 300 veterans in 2022, according to Gladhill.
Rose City Airfest was created after Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation (CCVF), which hosts an air show called Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake, approached the organization, Gladhill said. They came out to CampV, learned all about it, fell in love with it and wanted to help with fundraising.
"What they know best is air shows," he said. "They approached us with the idea of the two organizations collaborating to bring an air show to Tyler for the first time and the first year. It was a huge hit."
The same aircraft from the Rose City Airfest attend Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake the following day, and CCVF makes a donation to CampV that goes toward East Texas veterans.
"It makes me feel like a kid again, especially when the fighter jets get up in the air and go flying by pulling some pretty good G forces," he said.
Veterans and their families can visit the CampV campus for anything, whether they need help with services or not. Their organization has a lot to offer, and the air show helps make it possible.
"It's an outstanding event, and it all goes toward our veterans here in East Texas," he said. "These are our neighbors, our friends. They're our brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers."
For tickets, a full schedule, or to get answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.campvtyler.org/rose-city-airfest.