The National Rifle Association has released a statement in regards to the deadly Uvalde school shooting. The statement ahead of this weekend's annual meeting.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services," the NRA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott is one of the politicians who was set to attend the meeting in Houston. On Tuesday during a press conference, he said he was in Uvalde to help the people who are hurting after 19 children and two teachers were killed.

"As far as future plans are concerned ... I'm living moment to moment right now. My heart, my head and my body are in Uvalde right now," Abbott said.

The NRA will still convene for its weekend meeting.

"Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal," the NRA said. "As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure."