East Texas-based Stonewater Roofing is in search of high school seniors in need of scholarship opportunities.
This will be the second year the local roofing company will be giving back, but with the impact of last year's giveaway, the business decided to expand the reach of the scholarship and increase the amount of the scholarships to $2,500.
“We had a blast last year and got to meet so many interesting kids that we know are going to be doing amazing things in the future. As a company we loved seeing the smiles on their faces. When we told one of the kids they won, they were literally in tears. It was very powerful to see what it was doing to these kids,” said Phil Stauskas, director of marketing at Stonewater Roofing.
Stauskas said the main goal of the scholarships is for the company to give back to the future of the community, which is the upcoming generation.
“By doing this we help people right now and look forward to what they bring to the community in the future, knowing by us setting that example for these students, later on in life they too will then pay it forward and continue to give back to the community on their own as well,” he said.
Stauskas also mentioned that Stonewater always aims to be active in the community and is in constant search to help children move on and pursue a variety of passions.
The scholarships will be given to four graduating seniors in the Tyler, Nacogdoches, Longview and Bedford areas who plan to further their education.
To apply, high school seniors can submit a short video. In the video, the student should talk about:
● Plans after graduation
● What inspired choosing that career path
● What receiving this scholarship would mean
Winner will be contacted later in the week of April 17 and announced via Facebook Live from the Stonewater Roofing Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stonewaterroofing on Friday, April 22.
The deadline to submit application videos is Sunday, April 10. Videos can be uploaded at https://stonewaterroofing.com/scholarship/.