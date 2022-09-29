Officials in Smith County are looking for a man suspected of soliciting “inappropriate pictures” from an 11-year-old girl.
Cedric Devon Taylor, 38, is wanted on a charge of online solicitation of a minor from an incident on July 6, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Thursday.
Taylor, who also goes by “Bubba,” was last known to live on Valley View Drive in Tyler. However, he might have moved to Longview with his girlfriend, according to the office.
Taylor “allegedly” works at Zippy J’s on High Street in Longview, the statement said.
Anyone with information about Taylor is asked to contact Detective Aaron Hinton at (903) 566-6600 or ahinton@smith-county.com.