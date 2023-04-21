Local businesses and state leaders are expressing the importance of being prepared for the worst. This weekend, residents have the opportunity to get a good deal on emergency preparation supplies to ensure they're ready when disaster strikes.
Select emergency preparedness equipment like portable generators, batteries, flashlights, hurricane shutters, and more qualify for state sales tax exemptions from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to midnight Monday.
Sales tax holidays allow people to be better prepared for severe weather season.
"When the power goes out, we sell a bunch of generators," said Tracy Boone, hiring manager of Northern Tool and Equipment in Tyler. "When this does happen, they don't have generators, and they're rushing here to get generators. They don't have flashlights and batteries, and they rush in here to get them, so I think it's just preparedness."
Just Thursday, a tornado touched down in Tyler. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding residents weather is unpredictable, and that's why it's important to be prepared.
“While we can’t know in advance when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said in a press release. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations. Don’t wait for disaster to strike. Take the time now to get prepared.”
Boone said there is a lot of severe weather this time of year.
"People are getting more prepared. People are getting more cautious," he said.
There is no limit on the number of qualifying items people can purchase. These include:
Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights that are priced at less than $75;
Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $3000; and
Portable generators priced less than $3,000.
Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation fee should be considered when purchasing online to determine whether an item can be purchased tax-free.
Purchases that do not qualify include:
Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;
Camping stoves and camping supplies;
Chainsaws;
Plywood;
Extension ladders and stepladders; and
Tents.
Shoppers saved nearly $2 million in state and local sales tax during the tax holiday, according to the comptroller's office estimations.
