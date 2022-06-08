Following the helicopter crash at Rusk County Airport on Monday, runway 12/30 will remain closed until July 1 due to significant damages.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. after the helicopter had taken off, according to a statement released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Russell Moore, who was piloting the aircraft, and his wife Ginger Moore were injured in the accident.
Ginger told the DPS that she felt something was wrong with the helicopter after taking off.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the airport facilities Monday to investigate the helicopter and find a potential answer to what caused the accident. As of right now, investigations are still ongoing by both organizations and no further information has been released.
The Robinson R44 aircraft landed on runway 12/30 at the moment of the crash. Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne said Monday that major damages to the runway would keep it closed for at least another day. However, officials confirmed on Tuesday that the runway will remain closed for almost another month, according to Airport Manager Alexa McAnally.
She also said repairs will take this long because of the 437 feet that the helicopter displaced when it landed.
“We’re leaving it shut since there are a lot of repairs we have to do,” McAnally said. “We’re looking at around eight or nine holes between that distance.”
Leaking fuel, fire and oil spills are among other damages the runway suffered. The start date for the repairs has not been announced yet as the airport will have to submit a series of bids to get funding for it.
Unlike runway 17/35, the primary runway, 12/30 is not a frequent one used by air traffic. The damaged runway is mainly used as a cross runway, meaning it’s only used by pilots when there are strong cross winds that might put in danger the landing of aircrafts.
“We issued a notice to the air mission that the runway is closed so they can be informed about the issue and therefore avoid any possible crashes,” McAnally said.
Damages on the runway were not the only outcomes from the crash. Both Russell and Ginger Moore were left with injuries.
Ginger was reportedly released from the hospital Tuesday, but husband and pilot will not be released until after multiple surgeries, McAnally said.
“He (Russell) is in a stable condition at the moment but he will need surgery on one of his feet, elbows and in one of his hands,” McAnally said. “He also suffered multiple burns around his body.”
The helicopter was removed from the runway Tuesday.
In regards to the investigation by the FAA, McAnally said she still has not received any information on what could’ve caused the aircraft to collapse. She expects to receive information in the coming days in order to release an official statement.