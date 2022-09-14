Prince William and Prince Harry joined their father, King Charles III, and his three siblings as they walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin procession through London on Monday.
Charles and siblings Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne walked in a row, with William and Harry side-by-side behind them, as the coffin traveled from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster shortly after 2 p.m. local time.
Members of the queen’s royal household also walked in the procession, with large crowds lining the streets to pay their respects.
Queen Elizabeth died last Thursday at age 96, ending her record-setting 70-year British monarchy. The 73-year-old Charles, her eldest child, was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday.
William and Harry didn’t attend Monday’s procession in Edinburgh, but Charles and his three siblings each walked behind the coffin before a memorial service at St. Giles’ Cathedral that day.
The queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until next Monday, when her funeral is scheduled to take place.
She will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle next to husband Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99.
William, 40, and Harry, 37, appeared together tributes at tributes for the queen at Windsor Castle on Saturday, with their wives also attending.
The brothers previously walked in their mother Princess Diana’s funeral procession in 1997, when they were 15 and 12 years old, respectively.
In a statement Monday, Harry praised Queen Elizabeth’s “unwavering grace and dignity.”
“Thank you for your commitment to service,” Harry said. “Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”