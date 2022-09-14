WORLD-NEWS-QUEEN-GET
Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Anne, Princess Royal, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images/TNS)

 Chris Jackson

Prince William and Prince Harry joined their father, King Charles III, and his three siblings as they walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin procession through London on Monday.

Charles and siblings Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne walked in a row, with William and Harry side-by-side behind them, as the coffin traveled from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster shortly after 2 p.m. local time.

Members of the queen’s royal household also walked in the procession, with large crowds lining the streets to pay their respects.

Queen Elizabeth died last Thursday at age 96, ending her record-setting 70-year British monarchy. The 73-year-old Charles, her eldest child, was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday.

William and Harry didn’t attend Monday’s procession in Edinburgh, but Charles and his three siblings each walked behind the coffin before a memorial service at St. Giles’ Cathedral that day.

The queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until next Monday, when her funeral is scheduled to take place.

She will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle next to husband Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99.

William, 40, and Harry, 37, appeared together tributes at tributes for the queen at Windsor Castle on Saturday, with their wives also attending.

The brothers previously walked in their mother Princess Diana’s funeral procession in 1997, when they were 15 and 12 years old, respectively.

In a statement Monday, Harry praised Queen Elizabeth’s “unwavering grace and dignity.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service,” Harry said. “Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

 
 

