After a year's absence, joy and enthusiasm greeted the return of the Texas East State Little League Tournament on Saturday at Faulkner Park in Tyler.
In 2020, the Little League season and the annual state tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A huge crowd of fans, players and volunteers welcomed the tourney's return during the Opening Ceremony.
"It was a great opening ceremony," Shane Hurley, Texas East State Tournament director, said. "Everyone seemed to have a great time. The kids had a great time. Except for the Majors, the playoffs end here for the remainder of the divisions. So I think they enjoyed being introduced before the crowd.
"Plus, I think this year is even more special after we missed last year. Everyone was excited that the tournament is back."
Hurley said the tournament could not go on without the many volunteers. He praised and credited the volunteers for their hard work and noted, "We are going to see good baseball the next few days."
Noted local radio broadcaster Bill Coates, KTBB Sports Director, served as Master of Ceremony.
Parker Bates, a Tyler Lee graduate and All-America at Louisiana Tech, was selected in the ninth round by the Kansas City Royals earlier this week in the MLB Draft. He threw out the first pitch. His catcher was Rose Capital West Little League's Noah McBride. Bates threw a perfect strike from the mound.
Jackson McBride, also a Rose Capital West Little Leaguer, held the U.S. flag during the national anthem.
Running the Junior League tourney is Tom Edge, while the Major Division is conducted by Danny Harrington. The 9-10-11 tourney director is Richard Atterberry and 8-9-10 is Carlos Davila.
Some of the volunteer umpires and evaluators who were recognized include John Paul (Texas East State Baseball Umpire in Chief), Doug Pfaffenberger (Texas East State Baseball Assistant Umpire in Chief Umpire), Mel Land, Charlie Sweetin, Traci Duez, Jon Gregory, Charles Williamson, Edward Zalewski, Rodger Moss, Larry Friedenberg, Kevin Mc Clory, Bryan Mulhollan, Eric Spore, Richard Coulter, Phillip Golden, Joe Kearney, Curtis Jones, Marc Ochoa, Mark Scott, Mike Baker, Joshua Gabriel and Chris Buxton.
The District 10 volunteers include Sean Griffin, Assistant District Administrator, Dave Langford, President of Rose Capital West Little League, Mary Ragsdale Past Assistant District Administrator, Randy Womble Past Assistant District Administrator, and Michael Farrell Past District Administrator.
Gary Albritton (a Rose Capital East board member), Pastor of Shiloh Road Church of Christ in Tyler delivered the invocation and Pfaffenberger performed the National Anthem.
The tournament continues through July 20. Cost to attend the tournaments is $10 per car.