On Friday night, Tyler High School hosted its grand opening where community was able to receive a tour of the new renovated campus. Look at our gallery for the new additions that Tyler High received!
PHOTO GALLERY: Renovations and additions to Tyler High
Ana Conejo
Video Editor / Digital Multimedia Journalist
Ana is a bilingual digital multi-media journalist. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a focus in Radio/Television Broadcasting. Ana was born and raised in Houston and made the move to East Texas in January of 2021.
