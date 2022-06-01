Alumni committee members Mary June Grier Goodson, Class of 1960 (left), and Cheryl Gregg Coats, Class of 1974, promoted the upcoming Original Dixie All-School Reunion from a float in the Tyler Christmas Parade last December. The reunion will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 4, at Christian Heritage School (CHS). Dixie School/Dixie Elementary alums from 1924 to 1978, and CHS families, are invited to attend.