GLADEWATER — Mike Clements was on a golf trip to Wisconsin when he saw a giant American flag flying at one the top golf resorts in the country. It spawned an idea that comes to fruition Wednesday, Veterans Day, at the Tempest Golf Club.
“Early that morning, I noticed the flag flying in the fog and it made me stop and take notice,” Clements said. “And then later that day, the sky was a cloudless blue and the flag was whipping in the wind. It put a lump in my throat to see that.”
So Clements, who lives near the Tempest and plays it regularly as his home course, had an idea to replicate that Wisconsin flag with a comparable one near the practice area on perhaps the highest point on the course.
The flag pole and the flag are both Texas big with the pole 205 feet high and the flag 80 feet by 40 feet. Given its size and location, the flag will be seen from anywhere on the course or in the area.
To dedicate the new flag, a ceremony will commence at 1 p.m. Wednesday with country music star Neal McCoy present to sing the national anthem after an opening dedication prayer. There will be a pledge of allegiance, some notable speakers and then the playing of Taps and a closing prayer.
Clements spearheaded the mission to bring the giant flag to the Tempest.
“I want to thank Joe Bruno, the owner of the Tempest, for his graciousness in letting us do this to honor our military and those who are first responders,” Clements said. “We are so fortunate in this country and those who serve us should be honored.”
The general manager of the Tempest, Randy Wade, said Clements is wanting to do something special for the community near the Tempest that includes Gladewater, Kilgore and Liberty City.
“Mike has worked hard to make this happen and it is very special,” Wade said. “We are hoping a lot of people will want to come out Wednesday for the ceremony.”
Clements said there will also be an installation of lights near the bottom of the pole so that the giant flag can be seen at night.
“That was another thing I noticed in Wisconsin — the flag was even more beautiful at night and if that doesn’t make you feel something then I don’t know what will.”