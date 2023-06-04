With the flick of his wrist, 7-year-old Wes Volpi casts his fishing rod into the fishing pond at Glass Recreation Center on Saturday. Excited to spend time with his dad, Joe Volpi who stands next to the young angler as their baits bob in the water.
"I hope to catch at least three!" Wes tells his dad.
In its third year, Fishing with Dads takes advantage of the statewide free fishing day where you can fish without a license. This is something that Texas does in the first Saturday of every June.
"It's growing every year," said Beth Langley, program director for Healthy Start Tyler. "We want to make this into a family event so that people can come out here and enjoy some fishing and have a great time."
Sponsored by Healthy Start Tyler, Fishing with Dads was free and opened to the public, and provided snow cones and door prizes for participants.
"It's great to see a lot of families engaging with each other," Langley said.
Across the way is the Tucker family - Torry Sr., his wife Kimberly and their two children, 8-year-old Torry Jr. and 5-year-old Kynlee - all enjoying a monthly fishing trip.
"We love it, being able to come out here and spend time with each other," Kimberly said. "It's a nice overcast today and nice to see other people out here. We really enjoy the family time, have this experience with our children and make memories."
Both Kimberly and Torry's grandparents took them fishing when they were young so they look forward to do the same with their kids.
"We're having such a great time," Torry Sr. said. "It's a great excuse to get the kids out of the house."
Families brought coolers and camp chairs, took advantage of the free snow cones and the early morning temperatures.
Matthew Graham helps his almost 7-year-old son, Luke adjust the bait before casting the line back in the water.
"We try to come out here as often as we can," Matthew said. "It's peaceful and we get away from chaos and really take the time to listen to nature."
According to Matthew, it was his dad, Robert who also fishing with them, who found a flier about Fishing with Dads.
"It was perfect," Matthew said. "It was something to do and there's a lot of room for others to fish. It's absolutely perfect."