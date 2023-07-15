The Tyler Police Department announced Saturday an arrest has been made in the Saturday morning killing in the 2400 block of McKenzie Drive.
Detectives obtained a warrant for murder against Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan, a 31-year-old male from Tyler. Morgan has been booked into the Smith County Jail.
The victim has been identified as Jaraine Tyrone Johnson, a 38-year-old male from Tyler. The suspect and victim were identified as brothers.
TPD said that at approximately 7:40am, officers and emergency personnel responded to the shooting. Johnson was found with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS, but was dead.