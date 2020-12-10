Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has partnered with Adidas to release a new shoe that is inspired by Whitehouse.
"It’s my hometown Whitehouse Wildcat colors of our own type of Ultraboost, and I’ve already gotten a pair, and I mean they’re sweet, they’re comfortable, you can go out there and look cool,” Mahomes said. “It’s not technically my signature shoe. That’s something that I will hopefully be able to work with Adidas and get my own type of shoe. We’ll keep working with Adidas and keep seeing how much they’ll let me put my imprint on different things and hopefully soon enough we’ll have that whole thing going.”
According to Sneakernews, the shoe is “inspired by his alma mater Whitehouse High School, the pair delivers a colorway brimming with school pride. The Primeknit shell is hued entirely in the school’s signature, accented alongside with threads of bright white. The latter matches the Boost below as well as the laces and Three Stripes atop, while the taping across the eye stays and mudguard heavily contrast in their dark black. Robust heel supports follow in the very same neutral, taking little away from the varsity-styled text at the back that spells out Mahomes’ name.”
The shoes — Ultra Boost Mid PE — went on sale Dec. 9 at adidas.com and select retailers for $180.