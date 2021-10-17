Dozens of young men also participate in the Texas Rose Festival Queen’s Court as escorts.
The men will accompany the women during their appearances in the Queen’s Coronation ceremony and other festival events.
ESCORT TO THE ROSE QUEEN
Jackson Scott Jordan
Jackson Scott Jordan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Scott Jordan of Tyler, attends Texas A&M University where he is majoring in Industrial Distribution in the College of Engineering and is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
He is active in the Professional Association for Industrial Distribution and Texas A&M intramural football.
His mother, Stacie Gabriel Jordan, was a lady-in-waiting during the 1992 Rose Festival. She also has served as the Rose Coronation Hospitality Chairman and on the Rose Coronation Order of Appearance, Wardrobe and Makeup committees. She also served on the Queen’s Tea committee in 1996 and 2020-2021.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Sarah and Kate Jordan, twin sisters, Queen’s Tea junior attendants; Donald Stanford Gabriel, grandfather, 1968 Rose Festival escort; Stan Gabriel, uncle, 1989 Rose Festival escort; Lucy Gabriel, cousin, 2018 Duchess of the Piney Woods; and Karen Westmoreland Gabriel, grandmother, numerous Rose Festival committees.
ESCORT TO THE ROSE PRINCESS
Colton Clay Cavender
Colton Clay Cavender, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Courtney Cavender of Tyler, attends Texas Christian University where he is majoring in Business and is a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
He is on the men’s golf team at TCU.
His mother, Jacqueline Skeens Cavender, has served as a volunteer and chairman of festival committees including the 2021 Queen’s Tea Chairman. His father, Clay Courtney Cavender, is in the Order of the Rose and served as the 1987 escort to the Duchess of the Rose Growers.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Conley Cavender, sister, trainbearer to the queen; Cline Cavender, sister, attendant to the queen; Morgan Cavender, cousin, lady-in-waiting; McClain Cavender, cousin, 2015 lady-in-waiting; and Drew Cavender, cousin, 2007 escort.
ESCORT TO DUCHESS OF THE ROSE GROWERS
Oliver Beck Bisagno
Oliver Beck Bisagno, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Joseph Bisagno of Tyler, attends the University of Alabama where he is majoring in Political Science.
His mother, Dottie Harper Bisagno, has served on several Texas Rose Festival committees including the Queen’s Tea and Coronation.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Anthony Bisagno Jr., brother, lady-in-waiting escort; and Harper Bisagno, brother, lady-in-waiting escort.
ESCORTS
Peyton Gunter Adams
Peyton Gunter Adams, son of Ms. Christie Gunter Adams of Tyler and the late Richard Andrew Adams, attends Texas A&M University where he is majoring in Business and is a member of Beta Upsilon Chi fraternity.
He is active in Fish Aides, participated in the Gilbert Leadership Conference and served on a committee of the Student Government Association during the 2020-2021 school year.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include his brother, Richard “Chipper” Adams Jr., who served as an escort during the 2017 Texas Rose Festival.
Charles Aden Althaus
Charles Aden Althaus, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey J. Althaus of Dallas, attends Texas Tech University where he is majoring in Business/Sports Management and is a member of Sigma Nu fraternity.
He is active in Intramural sports, golf and sports analytics for Texas Tech.
His mother, Elizabeth “Lisa” Earl Althaus, has served as a lady-in-waiting in the 1987 Texas Rose Festival.
Other family members include Elizabeth Markley Althaus, sister, 2017 duchess; Andrew Jeffrey Althaus, brother, 2019 escort.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Susan Earl Hightower, 1984 lady-in-waiting; Amy Earl DeWalch, 1991 lady-in-waiting; Dr. Truman Markley Earl, 1995 escort; Zach Hightower, 2011 escort; Hannah Hightower, 2013 lady-in-waiting; Lily Hightower, 2010 attendant to the queen; and Ms. Ann Truman Earl and Dr. Gene Markley Earl volunteered on various committees over the years.
Collins Michael Arnett
Collins Michael Arnett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Arnett of Tyler, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is majoring in Business and is a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity.
He is active in Student Mobilization (StuMo) and intramural basketball.
Other family members include brother, MacLean Arnett, who attends All Saints Episcopal School.
Alexander Curtis Baker II
Alexander Curtis Baker II, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dana Blair Baker of Dallas, attends Harvard University where he is concentrating in Statistics and Economics and is a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.
He is active in the Hasty Pudding Club, serves as a co-host for the Harvard Ventures podcast and is a photographer for the Harvard Publications Yearbook.
Other family members include sister, Zoe Grace Baker, and brother, Daniel Blair Baker. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Allen Bower of Dallas and the late Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Curtis Baker of Wichita Falls.
Brandon Reid Bell
Brandon Reid Bell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Joseph Bell of Tyler, attends Texas Tech University where he is majoring in Biology and is a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.
Other family members include sister, Lauren Nicole Bell; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Woodburn Bell and Mrs. Virginia Heflin and the late Reid Bernard Heflin.
Parker Paul Bengtson
Parker Paul Bengtson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Avery Bengtson of Austin, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is majoring in Human Dimension Organization and is a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
His mother, Cynthia Bolt Bengtson, served as the Duchess of Kilgore.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Helen George Houston Bolt, grandmother, Duchess of Kilgore; Cheryl Bolt Parker, Duchess of Kilgore; and Frank Edward Parker III, cousin, escort.
Julius Andrew Bergfeld Jr.
Julius Andrew Bergfeld Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Julius Andrew Bergfeld of Tyler, attends Texas Christian University where he is majoring in History and Political Science and is the Pre-Law program. He is a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.
His mother, Shawn Dillard Bergfeld, has served on the Coronation Committee as wardrobe co-chairman, wardrobe properties, doorkeeper, graphics, hospitality, makeup and hairdresser coordinator and Order of Appearance as well as the Ladies Luncheon Committee. His father, Julius Andrew Bergfeld, has served as president of the Order of the Rose.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Julius Louis Bergfeld Jr., grandfather, escort; Cecile Bergfeld Barr, great-aunt, trainbearer and lady-in-waiting; John H. Barr, great-uncle, president of the Texas Rose Festival Association; Susie Bergfeld Lofquist, aunt, lady-in-waiting; Brad Bergfeld, uncle, trainbearer; Kaylyn Kerr Bergfeld, aunt, attendant to the queen and lady-in-waiting; Caroline Lofquist, cousin, trainbearer and 2020 lady-in-waiting; and Claire Lofquist, cousin, trainbearer. Barr, Bergfeld, Knight and Nash families have served through the years as duchesses, ladies-in-waiting, escorts and attendants.
Harper Monroe Bisagno
Harper Monroe Bisagno, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Joseph Bisagno of Tyler, attends Belmont University where he is majoring in Music Business.
Bisagno’s mother, Dottie Harper Bisagno, has served on several Texas Rose Festival committees including the Queen’s Tea and Coronation.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Anthony Bisagno Jr., brother, lady-in-waiting escort; and Oliver Bisagno, brother, duchess escort.
Brandon Scott Braly
Brandon Scott Braly, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joey Braly, attended Tyler Junior College where he was majoring in Business Administration.
During his second year of college, he decided to pursue his dream to serve in the United States Armed Forces, specifically the U.S. Marines. He will leave later this year to attend basic training.
While attending college, he served as a volunteer for the East Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army.
His mother, Kimberly Thompson Braly, has served on the Queen’s Tea Committee and as a dresser for several festivals.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Bryce Robert Braly, lady-in-waiting escort for the 2012 Texas Rose Festival.
George Philip Moore Brownlow
George Philip Moore Brownlow, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Casey Brownlow of Tyler, attends the University of Texas in Austin where he is majoring in Government with a minor in Business and is a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
He is active as a Longhorn lobbyist for state relations, as vice president of philanthropy for the Texas Field and Stream Club and serves as a legislative assistant for state Rep. Matt Shaefer, R-Tyler.
He served as the scepter bearer for the 2013 Rose Queen Rachel Clyde.
His mother, Kelley Moore Brownlow, has served as Texas Rose Festival Queen’s Tea chairman, Men’s Luncheon chairman, Rose Show chairman, Ladies Luncheon chairman, Coronation chairman, administrative assistant to the president of the Texas Rose Festival and chairman of the Order of the Rose Queen’s Ball. His father, Casey Brownlow, has served as treasurer, vice president and president of the Order of the Rose.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Harris Kelley Brownlow, who served as the scepter bearer to 2014 Rose Queen Kathryn Peltier.
Behr Bennington Bruce
Behr Bennington Bruce, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Alan Bruce of Houston, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is majoring in International Relations and Global Studies and is a member of Texas Rho fraternity.
He is active in Texas Rho, Reformed University Fellowship and Texas Real Estate
Other family members include sister, Brooke Bentley Bruce, and brother, Bauer Burns Bruce.
Andrew Will Chilcoat
Andrew Will Chilcoat, son of Drs. Jill and Gray Chilcoat, of Fort Worth, attends Texas Christian University where he is majoring in Biology and is a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
He is active in intramural sports, his fraternity and is a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Other family members include brothers, James, Cole and Brad Chilcoat.
Bernard Daleo III
Bernard Daleo III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Daleo Jr., of Beaumont, attends Texas A&M University where he is majoring in Economics with a minor in Business and is a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Giuliana Theresa Daleo, sister, duchess of Beaumont; Riley Brooke Rayzor, cousin, queen’s attendant; Julian Richard Rayzor, uncle, president of Strutters; Ally Rayzor, aunt, various Texas Rose Festival committees, including escorts, publicity, and accessories.
Michael Langford Downie
Michael Langford Downie, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Howland Downie of Dallas, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is majoring in Finance in the McCombs School of Business and is a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
He is co-founder of Paloma Premium Wear, a hat company based in Austin. He also serves as Social Chair of his fraternity, and he enjoys participating on the Ultimate Frisbee team. Recently, he completed an investment banking internship with Simmons Energy, a division of Piper Sandler, in Houston.
Other family members include brothers, Sam and Malcolm Downie, and sister, Vivian Downie.
Graydon Hugh Findlay
Graydon Hugh Findlay, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Findlay of Tyler, attends Baylor University where he is majoring in Management Information Systems and is a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
He is active in intramural soccer and will serve as Rush chairman for his fraternity.
His mother, Melinda Chance Findlay, has served the Texas Rose Festival by cutting roses and decorating floats for parades. His father, Eric H.H. Findlay, is a member of the Order of the Rose and has sponsored the Strutters event in the past.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Eric Chance Findlay, brother, escort to Duchess Mary-Birdsong Gabriel in the 2016 Texas Rose Festival.
Lucas Townsend Floyd
Lucas Townsend Floyd, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gallant Floyd of Fort Worth, attends the University of South Carolina where he is majoring in Economics and is a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.
He is active in fraternity philanthropy.
His father’s Texas Rose Festival involvement includes serving as an escort.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Gallant Walker Floyd, brother, escort; and Gallant William Floyd, grandfather, escort.
Preston Blake Frede
Preston Blake Frede, son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Frede of Houston, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is majoring in Finance and is a member of the Texas Rho fraternity.
Other family members include his brother, Parker Frede.
Caleb Bernard Frederick
Caleb Bernard Frederick, son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Wayne Frederick of Longview, attends the University of Arkansas where he is majoring in Mechanical Engineering and is a member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity.
He is active on the Community Service Committee and serves as head for Kappa Alpha Order fraternity.
His mother, Jamie Hooten Frederick, has served as the Escort Chair for the past two years and she has been a Backstage Committee member throughout the years.
Other family members who have participated in the festival Haddon Wayne Frederick, brother, a lady-in-waiting escort in 2019.
Garrett Richard Gowin
Garrett Richard Gowin, son of Mrs. Ginger Fair and the late Mr. Richard Gowin of Tyler, attends Texas Tech University where he is majoring in Mechanical Engineering and is a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
He is active in his brotherhood events, intramural sports and raising funds for Wounded Warriors.
He served as scepter bearer for Queen Haley Anderson.
His mother, Ginger Fair, served as Rose Queen, scepter bearer to the queen and on the Rose Show and Wardrobe committees.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Alexandria Gowin, sister, trainbearer to the queen and a lady-in-waiting; Mimi Fair, aunt, Rose Queen; Wood Fair, uncle, escort; Allen Fair, uncle, member of the Order of the Rose; Janet Fair, aunt, volunteered many hours for the Rose Festival; James Fair, grandfather, president of the Rose Festival Association and member of the Order of the Rose; and Nancy Fair, grandmother, worked on the Queens’s Tea for many years and several other Rose Festival events.
Many of his cousins also have participated in the festival including Betty Gordon Anderson, trainbearer and lady-in-waiting; Emily Gordon Gabriel, lady-in-waiting; Kay Fair, trainbearer and Rose Queen; Haley Anderson, Rose Queen; Winn Anderson, Duchess of the Rose Festival; and Hadley Brewer, attendant to the queen.
Other relatives that have served include Janet Ray Hills, Gus Gordon, and Bart and Fairfax Fair.
Clark Watson Grigsby
Clark Watson Grigsby, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Grigsby of New Canaan, Conn., attends the University of Texas where he is majoring in Economics in the Liberal Arts Honors program. He is a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Virginia Claire Clark, cousin, duchess; and Mary Catherine Clark, cousin, duchess.
Other family members include brothers, Jake and Bates Grigsby.
Robert Lee Hancock III
Robert Lee Hancock III, son of Ms. Jennifer Hancock of Corpus Christi and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hancock Jr. of Tyler, attends the University of Oklahoma where he is majoring in Business.
Other family members include Ashleigh Thomas, sister, of Corpus Christi.
Gage Stevens Hayne
Gage Stevens Hayne, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Hayne of San Antonio, attends the University of Mississippi where he is majoring in business communications and is a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.
His mother, Mary Jon Marshall Hayne, served as a Texas Rose Festival duchess in 1988.
Hayne has several family members who have participated in the festival in various roles from queens, duchesses, ladies-in-waiting, court attendants, president and royal pages to the queen. This year he has two cousins, Shelby Hammack and Cathleen Marshall, who are serving as duchesses and he will serve as escort to Marshall.
Other family members include brothers, John and Pete Hayne, and sister Savannah Hayne.
Tyler Joseph Hobbs
Tyler Joseph Hobbs, son of Dr. and Mrs. William R. Hobbs of Tyler, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is majoring in Biochemistry with a minor in Business Foundations. He is a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Other family members include Connor W. Hobbs, brother.
Scott Mathison Holcomb
Scott Mathison Holcomb, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Scott Holcomb of Houston, attends Washington and Lee University where he is majoring in Accounting and is a member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity.
He is member of the Williams Investment Society, a student organization that manages a portion of Washington and Lee University’s endowment in equity securities; the Washington and Lee University Singers, a university-wide a cappella choir; and Southern Comfort, a student-led, all male a cappella group.
Other family members include Ashley Louise Holcomb and Kevin Boyd Holcomb.
Thomas Harrison Holmes
Thomas Harrison Holmes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Henry Holmes IV of Houston, attends the University of Mississippi where he is majoring in Banking and Finance. He is a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Lucindy Roberts Ward, grandmother, duchess of Henderson.
Other family members include sister, Caroline Olivia Holmes, and brother, Charles Walker Holmes.
Homer Bryce Holt
Homer Bryce Holt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Solon Holt of Tyler, attends Indiana University where he is majoring in Jazz Studies at the Jacobs School of Music and is a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.
He is a Premier Young Artist Scholar and is a member of the Brent Wallarab Jazz Ensemble, which was awarded second place in the national collegiate Jack Rudin Jazz Championship at the Lincoln Center in New York. He attends Marvin United Methodist Church.
His mother, Jennifer McMillin Holt, was a duchess and has served on numerous Texas Rose Festival committees, including Wardrobe, Women’s Luncheon and the Queen’s Tea. His father, Edwin Solon Holt, is a past president of the Texas Rose Festival Strutters and member of the Order of the Rose.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include brother, James McMillin Holt, who served as an escort.
James Wesley Jacobe
James Wesley Jacobe, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Lee Jacobe of Houston, attends the University of Texas in Austin where he is majoring in Finance in the McCombs School of Business.
He is a member of Texas Rho fraternity and is active in the Longhorn Energy Club, University Securities Investment Team and the Real Estate Club.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include his sister, Lindsey Palmer Jacobe, who served as Duchess of Memorial in 2017.
William Dunn Jacobe
William Dunn Jacobe, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Lee Jacobe of Houston, attends the University of Texas in Austin where he is majoring in Canfield Business Honors and Plan II.
He is a member of Texas Rho fraternity and is active in Texas Equity Group and the Longhorn Energy Club.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include his sister, Lindsey Palmer Jacobe, who served as Duchess of Memorial in 2017.
Christopher Irwin Jones Jr.
Christopher Irwin Jones Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Irwin Jones Sr. of Tyler, attends the University of Arkansas where he is majoring in Business/Marketing and is a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
He is active in intramurals and Student Mobilization (StuMo).
His mother, Nancy Carter Jones, has served on the dressing and makeup committees. His father, Christopher Irwin Jones Sr., was previously involved in Strutters and served as Strutters president.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Barbara Wray Johnson, Coronation and Royalty chairwoman; Kathy Wray Bright, lady-in-waiting; Jill Jones Swaya, lady-in-waiting; Anne Jones Cutchins, lady-in-waiting; Allison Jones Hamman, lady-in-waiting; Ann Johnson Lilly, lady-in-waiting; Sheri Satterwhite, duchess; Kimberly Bright Henderson, lady-in-waiting; Tiffany Bright, lady-in-waiting; Elizabeth Lilly Byrd, Rose Queen; Margaret Ann Lilly Millett, lady-in-waiting; Cecil Vaughn Cutchins IV, duchess escort; and Allison Cutchins Watson, duchess.
Other family members include Christopher Irwin Jones Sr., lady-in-waiting escort; and Carter Anne Jones, attendant to the queen and lady-in-waiting.
Taylor Milton Knauth
Taylor Milton Knauth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Barnard Knauth Jr., attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is in the McCombs School of Business and is a member of Phi Gamma Delta.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Helen Rives Powell Milton, maternal great-grandmother, princess of the 1936 Texas Rose Festival.
Kenneth Threlkeld Knight
Kenneth Threlkeld Knight, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. Scott Knight of Tyler, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is majoring in Accounting and is part of the iMPA Program as well as Plan II Liberal Arts Honors program. He has earned University Honors and is on the Dean’s Honors List.
He is an active member of Beta Upsilon Chi fraternity, where he serves on the philanthropy and house committees. He is also on the recruitment and mentorship committees for Phi Gamma Nu business fraternity. He is a leader in The University Orchestra as the principal cellist.
His mother was a lady-in-waiting in 1986 and served on several festival committees including Men’s Luncheon, Rose Show, Coronation and Royalty co-chair. His father participated in the festival as an escort in 1983 and 1984. He is a member of the Order of the Rose, Strutters and also served as a Coronation Usher for 12 years.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Grace Ann Knight, sister, 2006 attendant to the Queen and 2017 lady-in-waiting; Mandy Threlkeld Lohner, aunt, 1991 lady-in-waiting; Todd William Threlkeld, uncle, 1984 escort; Kristy Knight Dark, aunt, 1989 lady-in-waiting; and Allision Knight Badgett, aunt, 1981 lady-in-waiting.
Other family members who participated in the festival include grandparents Cheryl Threlkeld, Kenneth Threlkeld, Elaine Knight and Will Knight.
William Scott Knight Jr.
William Scott Knight Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. W. Scott Knight of Tyler, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is majoring in Plan II Liberal Arts Honors and Government while also pursuing a Spanish certificate. He is on the Liberal Arts Dean’s List.
He is an active member of Beta Upsilon Chi fraternity, where he serves on the philanthropy and house committees. He is also a member of Phi Gamma Nu business fraternity, where he serves on the philanthropy and recruitment committees as well as the co-professional chair. He plays the bass and accordion in the University Conjunto Band.
His mother was a lady-in-waiting in 1986 and served on several festival committees including Men’s Luncheon, Rose Show, Coronation and Royalty co-chair. His father participated in the festival as an escort in 1983 and 1984. He is a member of the Order of the Rose, Strutters and also served as a Coronation Usher for 12 years.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Grace Ann Knight, sister, 2006 attendant to the Queen and 2017 lady-in-waiting; Mandy Threlkeld Lohner, aunt, 1991 lady-in-waiting; Todd William Threlkeld, uncle, 1984 escort; Kristy Knight Dark, aunt, 1989 lady-in-waiting; and Allision Knight Badgett, aunt, 1981 lady-in-waiting.
Other family members who participated in the festival include grandparents Cheryl Threlkeld, Kenneth Threlkeld, Elaine Knight and Will Knight.
William George Kozmetsky
William George Kozmetsky, son of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Kozmetsky of Dallas, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is pursuing a double-major in Plan II Honors and Finance and is a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
He is one of the Fiji recruitment captains, has been selected for Silver Spurs and has earned academic University Honors.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include his twin sister, Claire Kozmetsky, who is a 2021 duchess.
Other family members include his older brother, Jack Kozmetsky.
William Price Le Clercq
William Price Le Clercq, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frederic Theodore Le Clercq of New Orleans, La., attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is studying Pre-Med and is a member of Texas Rho fraternity.
Other family members include brother, Douglas Le Clercq, and sister, Susan Le Clercq.
James Walter Lightbourn
James Walter Lightbourn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Sayers Lightbourn III of Dallas, attends the University of Texas in Austin where he is majoring in Finance in the McCombs School of Business and is a member of Texas Rho fraternity.
He also is a member of Phi Gamma Nu Epsilon Business fraternity as well as the University of Texas Undergraduate Real Estate Society.
His father, Walt Lightbourn, participated in Texas Rose Festival as an escort.
Other family members include brother, David Lightbourn. He is the grandson of Mrs. Beverly Lightbourn Herrscher and Dr. Richard Franklin Herrscher, the late Mr. Walter James Lightbourn Jr., the late Mrs. Jeannie Warren Monnich and Mr. David Herman Monnich.
Michael Wyatt Mertz
Michael Wyatt Mertz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mertz of Eldorado, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is majoring in Government and is a member of Texas Rho fraternity.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include sisters, Arden Mertz and Chase Mertz, who were duchesses in 2018 and 2016. His cousin, Madolyn Mertz Brinig, served as a duchess. His father, Michael Mertz, served as an escort to his cousin Lorrie Powell Uhl in 1981.
William Thomas Nakfoor
William Thomas Nakfoor, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Michael Nakfoor of Houston, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is majoring in Communications and is a member of Texas Rho fraternity.
His interests include hunting, fishing and wakeboarding.
William Wesley Oliver
William Wesley Oliver, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Todd Oliver of Boerne, attends Texas A&M University where he is majoring in Agriculture Economics and is a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
He is active in his fraternity, The Big Event and legislative policy.
Stephen Alexander Palles
Stephen Alexander Palles, son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Paul Palles of Dallas, attends the University of Mississippi where he is majoring in Business and is a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.
He is active in the Dean’s Honor Roll, Kappa Sigma Rush Committee and intramural sports.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include sister, Grace Anne Palles, who served as the duchess of Highland Park Village in 2019.
Other family members include his brothers, Theodore Nicholas and Georgios Kristos Palles.
Hudson Lanier Richey
Hudson Lanier Richey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Trice Ragon Richey of University Park, attends Texas Christian University where he is majoring in History and is a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
His mother, Courtney Hager Richey, was a lady-in-waiting in 1992 and served as Script co-chairman in 1999. His father, Trice Ragon Richey, served as an escort to the princess in 1990.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Marilyn Richey, grandmother, 1984 Registration Party chairman, 1991 Royalty co-chairman, Queen’s Tea co-chairman and Publicity chairman; Susan Kerr Howard, grandmother, 1968 lady-in-waiting, 2001 Royalty chairman, Escort chairman, Assistant Coronation chairman and Script chairman in 1984, 1999 and 2001; George Hager, grandfather, 1968 escort; Michael Adam Richey, uncle, escort in 1981 and 1982; James Hager, uncle, 1989 escort; William Lanier Richey, cousin, 2009 escort; and Molly Claire Richey, cousin, 2011 lady-in-waiting.
Other family members include sister, Susan Richey, and brother, Paden Richey.
William Thomas Rose
William Thomas Rose, son of The Honorable and Mrs. Jeff Rose of Austin, attends the University of Texas where he is majoring in Business and is a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
He is active in his fraternity and the McCombs School of Business.
Other family members include Abigail Rose and Benjamin Rose.
Wilson McGaw Sands
Wilson McGaw Sands, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Sands of Dallas, attends the University of Texas where he is majoring in American History with a minor in business and is a member of Phi Gamma fraternity.
He is active in the UT Men’s Club Lacrosse Team, Reformed University Fellowship and The Jefferson Scholar Program.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Margaret Hunt Hill, Caroline Hunt, Hill Washburne, Lauren Rose Sands, Peyton Sands, Caroline Harrison and Bailey Harrison.
Stephen Kenneth Schnitzer
Stephen Kenneth Schnitzer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Schnitzer Sr., of Houston, attends the University of Texas at Austin where he is majoring in Business and is a member of Texas Rho fraternity.
He is active in his fraternity, hunting, fishing and golf.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include brother, Robert Schnitzer, Texas Rose Festival escort.
Lee William Stanley
Lee William Stanley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Monty Stanley of Longview, attends Texas A&M University where he is majoring in Biomedical Sciences.
He is a member of Pre-Med Society.
His mother, Alice Ward Stanley served as a lady-in-waiting in 1984.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Bill Taber, great-uncle, 1959 escort; Cecil Ward, grandmother, 1983 escort chairman; Bernard Ward III, uncle, escort in 1978 and 1979; Michael Ward, uncle, escort in 1981 and 1982; and Lane Stanley, brother, 2011 escort.
Other family members include grandparents, Sandra and Vernon Stanley, and brother, Clay Stanley.
John Estel Stollenwerck Jr.
John Estel Stollenwerck Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. John Stollenwerck Sr. of Dallas, attends the University of Oklahoma where he is majoring in Finance and is a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
John served as his fraternity’s pledge class president, the 2021 Rush chairman and is currently social chairman for Phi Gamma Delta.
While living in Tyler in the late 1990s, his mother, Stephanie Henry Stollenwerck, was a Texas Rose Festival and Tyler Rose Museum volunteer. His father, John Estel Stollenwerck Sr., has attended Texas Rose Festival events from childhood.
John Stollenwerck Jr.’s great-grandparents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Estel A. Ellison of Tyler, were active supporters involved from the festival’s earliest years. His paternal grandmother, Carol Ellison Stollenwerck, was the 1952 Texas Rose Festival Queen.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Ellison Stollenwerck Riley, aunt, 1978 Texas Rose Festival duchess; Elizabeth Stollenwerck Hurley, aunt, 1983 Texas Rose Festival duchess; and cousin, Sawyer Salvino Gibson, 2012 Texas Rose Festival duchess.
Zeph Daniel Vasso
Zeph Daniel Vasso, son of Mr. and Mrs. Neal Vasso of Tyler, attends the University of Oklahoma where he is majoring in Business Management and Aviation Management with a commercial pilot’s license.
He is a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He is active in his fraternity, intramural sports and piloting.
Other family members include brothers Jake, Garrett and Nick Vasso.
Joseph Michael Wood Jr.
Joseph Michael Wood Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wood Sr. of Waco, attends Texas A&M University where he is majoring in Architecture and is a member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity.
He enjoys golf and plays guitar and drums. He is active as a senior counselor at Camp LaJunta.
Other family members include his brother, Henry Wood.