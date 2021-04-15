A Whitehouse man originally indicted for capital murder will serve two life sentences in prison for killing two East Texans.
Harvey Martin, 55, entered a guilty plea to two counts of murder on Thursday in the 241st District Court in connection with the deaths of Caleb McGrady and Krista Newman in December 2018.
According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, an agreement was reached after a discussion with the victim’s families, law enforcement and the district attorney’s office. This means he will not be eligible for parole for at least 30 years.
Martin shot Newman, 25, of Frankston, and McGrady, 26, of Tyler, to death on Dec. 27, 2018. Police found the victims dead at 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Martin was taken into custody at the Tyler police station after he drove there and told police he shot Newman and McGrady, according to police.
The arrest warrant affidavit in the case said about 10 people, including Martin, were at the residence when the shooting occurred. Two of those people went outside with Newman, McGrady and Martin prior to the shooting.
The witnesses said they were saying goodbye to the victims and Martin when they heard gunshots and saw Martin’s truck speed off, according to the affidavit.
Prior to the current agreement, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman notified the 241st District Court in January last year that his office would not seek the death penalty for Martin if he were found guilty.
Martin has been in the Smith County Jail since his arrest in 2018 on a $1 million bond. He will receive 841 days of jail credit.
The case was investigated by Kenneth Gardner with the Tyler Police Department, and District Attorney Jacob Putman and Heath Chamness of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.