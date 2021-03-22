A Whitehouse man recently reeled in a record-breaking bass at Lake Tyler.
James Crawford's catch weighed in at 15.44 pounds and it broke the Lake Tyler record by over two and a half pounds. The bass was also the first Toyota ShareLunker program Legacy Class entry from Lake Tyler.
Toyota ShareLunker program is a Texas Parks and Wildlife initiative that partners with anglers to promote and enhance bass fishing in Texas. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, anglers can be recognized for their achievement and contributions.
The Legacy class is for anglers who catch a 13 pound or larger bass and loan the fish to Toyota ShareLunker program during the spawning period (from January to March).
"Congratulations James and thank you for helping make bigger, better bass in Texas," the Toyota ShareLunker program said on Facebook.
Those who reel in any largemouth bass at least 8 pounds or 24 inches can participate in the program simply by entering their lunker catch information.
Participants receive a catch kit of prizes, and they will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a chance to win a $5,000 shopping spree.
People who enter their 13 pound or larger bass for spawning will be entered in an additional drawing to win a $5,000 shopping spree, VIP access and awards programming at the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest and other prizes.