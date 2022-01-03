A cold front has moved into East Texas, but our news partners at CBS19 say residents can expect a sky full of sunshine all day, which will help high temperatures top out around 50 degrees Monday.
TONIGHT:
We'll have some cloud cover build in from our west around sunset, leaving us a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It'll clear out to our east shortly before sunrise, helping temperatures continue to cool off. Not as cold as Monday morning, but it'll still be chilly. Temperatures will fall into the upper-20s and low-30s.
TUESDAY:
Winds will pick back up on Tuesday, giving us a nice breeze at times from our south. This paired with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday will help us continue to warm up as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the low-60s. Temperatures will remain around average throughout the week before they warm up ahead of our next chance of rain this weekend.
Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to our news partner's weather team at CBS19? Email news@cbs19.tv and visit their Facebook or Twitter pages. You can also stay up to date with all the latest weather and news at their website.