The UT Tyler Social Work Club partnered with the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County to recognize people with dementia for the last day of Alzheimer's Awareness Month, which is observed every November.
Students, faculty, and staff on campus were invited to attach a name on a purple pinwheel of a loved one who has or had a type of dementia. The pinwheels stayed on the UT campus for two weeks to recognize loved ones.
More than 60 people on campus participated, according to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, one in three people over age 65 will develop some form of dementia. Alzheimer's is only one type of dementia but makes up 60 to 80% of dementia cases.