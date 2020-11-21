The Canton community welcomed a new urgent care facility this past week to meet the area’s health care needs.
UT Health East Texas hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new urgent care in Canton, located at 301 E. State Highway 243 in the Trader’s Square shopping plaza.
This location was formerly Canton Express Med, but it was renamed UT Health East Texas Urgent Care earlier this month.
“We are so pleased to continue serving the Canton community by offering compassionate care that’s close to home,” UT Health East Texas President and CEO Moody Chisholm said. “Studies have shown that urgent care visits are more convenient and affordable than a trip to the ER because patients typically are seen quicker and at a much lower cost. With this urgent care, we can offer our patients the right care at the right time at the right price.”
Patients ages 3 months and older can come into urgent care for walk-ins for minor illnesses and injuries. Conditions that can be treated at the facility are fever, cold and flu, minor cuts that may need stitches, sprains and strains, possible broken bones or simple fractures, vomiting and diarrhea. Testing for COVID-19, flu and strep is also available, according to UT Health East Texas.
COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed, including masks, temperature and symptom checks, strict cleaning and disinfection, and seating and floor markings to ensure social distancing.
The hours for the urgent care facility are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
To learn more, visit uthealtheasttexasurgentcare.com.