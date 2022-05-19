U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert speaks after losing the campaign for Texas attorney general during a Republican watch party in downtown Tyler in March. Gohmert was among the few to vote against a U.S. House bill to help poor mothers access baby formula. The bill, which passed in the House, would expand the formula brand choices available to mothers on a federal assistance program in an attempt to mitigate a disruptive baby formula shortage around the country.